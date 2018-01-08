Classifieds: 01/08/2017

Career Services ML 104

(734) 677-5155

careers@wccnet.edu

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to apply on the Career Connection job portal. For optimal application results, schedule an appointment today with a career advisor.

Administrative Assistant – The Derek Huffman Agency.

Busy insurance office seeking an administrative assistant in Dexter, MI. This is a part-time, entry level position that will grow to a full time position with advancement opportunities. Duties include: Customer service, Light clerical work, Calendar management, Receptionist responsibilities, Sales support, etc.

Technical Support Representative– Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Barracuda Networks is looking for an enthusiastic Technical Support Representative to work in a high demand environment. This role is a customer facing position requiring the technical skills necessary to understand, troubleshoot, resolve, and document product support issues for Barracuda customers.

P/T Court Services Liaison– Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Under the direction and supervision of a higher classified employee, is responsible for working directly with individuals who have recently been arrested and processed in to the Washtenaw County Jail. Is responsible for conducting interviews, investigations, and verifying information provided by defendants, which will be reviewed by the Court at the time of arraignment.

Systems Administrator – Logic Solutions.

Logic Solutions, a full-service development firm headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, is seeking a Senior Systems Administrator. The ideal candidate should have at least 5 years of demonstrated hands-on experience. Recent graduates who are quick learners, enthusiastic, and can work in a fast-paced environment are welcome to apply. The Senior Systems Administrator should be a leader and doer who constantly delivers great solutions for both clients and internal initiatives.

Administrative & Audit Review Support Team Member – Health Decisions, Inc.

Health Decisions is seeking candidates with strong communication and interpersonal skills to work on our Audit Team. Individuals will have the opportunity gain experience working in a dynamic environment. At a minimum, the position entails the following duties: Document review, Database entry, Phone answering in our Call Center, Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently, Basic clerical skills utilizing Microsoft Office Applications.

Material Center Technical Specialist – Oakland Schools.

Research options available to meet the individual needs of students for instructional materials, assistive technology, and instructional products.Procure vendor price quotes in accordance with established procedures. Research new vendors and product availability; analyze pricing information to determine and compare costs, quality, and delivery. Create requisitions for purchase of items according to established procedures.

Crisis Intervention Advocate – First Step-Project on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

Provide crisis intervention, advocacy, information and support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in shelter, at area hospitals, police departments and other safe locations and via the 24-hour help-line. Responsible for special projects as assigned. Advocates provide services to clients in a manner that promotes trust, growth and non-violence. Understand the First Step philosophy of empowerment, education and prevention of violence. Comprehensive training and supervision provided.

Automotive Assembly– Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan.

If you’re looking for automotive assembly work, then you need to contact Manpower! We have entry-level positions available with JAC Products in Saline. These are full-time positions on all shifts including overtime. Starting pay rate is $11.00 per hour.

Failure Analysis Technician– Infineon Technologies.

Support 5S system in lab by practicing 5S and help keep lab compliant to 5S policy. Take leadership for assigned projects and drive to completion. Support calibration and preventative maintenance activity for FA lab equipment

Welder / Fabricator – Ann Arbor Fabrication.

Welding, Grinding, Cutting, and Fabricating of structural and misc. steel.

