News briefs: 1/08/2018

Winter 2018 club sports tryouts

Students can tryout for various club sports between Jan. and March. Each sport has a designated tryout date. Upcoming options are Club Hockey on Monday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 9:00-10:00 p.m. at Buhr Park. Women’s Competitive Dance tryouts will be on Wednesdays Jan.10 and17 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. in ML 158. All students must complete a Winter 2018 waiver prior to trying out. The form can be found at https://orgsync.com/108999/forms/295048.

Forming your business: llc or dba workshop returns

The monthly workshop returns on Jan. 11 from 2:00–4:00 p.m. in room 202 at the Great Lakes Regional Training Center. This hands-on workshop instructs attendees on how to submit the paperwork needed to register a business as an LLC or DBA. A business attorney will be at the workshop to explain the documents needed to form and register a business, including Articles of Organization and Employer Identification Number (EIN). A tax adviser will also be in attendance to go over tax implications of a new business as well as good business practices.

Learn how to build, start or grow a business

Learn how to utilize business databases available at the Bailey Library on Jan. 12 from 10:00–12:00 a.m. in room 118 in the Gunder Myran Building. Amy Lee, business librarian will host this Market Research Workshop to help attendees learn current trends and future growth estimates in a specific industry, competition, current market opening and customer base.

Wcc’s new performing arts website is up

WCC Performing Arts launched a new website with information on courses taught in the department. The site also includes information on Performing Arts students and events. See the website at: http://departments.wccnet.edu/arts/

Conquer the cold challenge

A commuter challenge to take alternative transportation to work or school began on Jan. 1 and runs through the end of the month. Participants can register and log the commutes they take walking, biking, bussing or carpooling to win prizes, compete against other organizations and track sustainable travel.

WCC professor publishes biography

Professor David Fitzpatrick published this full biography of one of America’s most influential military thinkers— “Emory Upton: Misunderstood Reformer.” The book came out in July 2017 and Fitzpatrick has an upcoming presentation and book signing in New York.

Student success dialogue

The next student success dialogue will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 4:00–5:00 p.m. WCC President Bellanca invites faculty and staff to share ideas that promote student success. The sessions are limited to 20 people so attendees need to RSVP.

College closed on Martin Luther King jr. day

The college will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 11 that will feature music and speakers.

