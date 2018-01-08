“We’re able to handle emergency situations on campus from a threat or a danger standpoint, much better than we were able to two months ago,” said Hilden.

Once fully staffed with four officers, Hilden and three others, WCC will maintain coverage on campus of at least one officer during normal school hours.

“So calling us first, we’ll be able to get that law enforcement help on the way, right away,” said Hilden.

The public safety offices at WCC are located on the second floor of the Student Center, and the second level of the parking structure. Each emergency phone can dial 3411 to be connected to public safety personnel. Dial 734-973-3411 on a cell phone in case of an emergency.