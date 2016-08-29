Golden Mitten! Olympians take gold in Rio 2016

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Derek Patterson

Michigan was represented well at the recently concluded Olympics in Rio. Athletes who hail from Michigan or have a tie to the state won a total of 19 medals this year. Winning 12 gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals.

The gold medal winners are:

Michael Phelps- A former University of Michigan student and member of Club Wolverine took 5 gold medals and 1 silver.

Draymond Green- A native of Saginaw and former Michigan State University basketball player was apart of helping the USA men’s basketball team take 1 gold this year.

Allison Schmitt- A Canton native took 1 gold and 1 silver in swimming this year.

Claressa Shields- A Flint native took 1 gold in boxing this year.

Emily Regan- An MSU graduate took 1 gold in Rowing.

Amanda Elmore- A U of M graduate took 1 gold in Rowing.

Katelin Snyder- A resident of Detroit, took 1 gold in Rowing.

Helen Maroulis- A Marquette native took 1 gold in wrestling.

