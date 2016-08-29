Home / NEWS / Golden Mitten! Olympians take gold in Rio 2016

By Derek Patterson
Michigan was represented well at the recently concluded Olympics in Rio. Athletes who hail from Michigan or have a tie to the state won a total of 19 medals this year. Winning 12 gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals.

The gold medal winners are:

  • Michael Phelps- A former University of Michigan student and member of Club Wolverine took 5 gold medals and 1 silver.
  • Draymond Green- A native of Saginaw and former Michigan State University basketball player was apart of helping the USA men’s basketball team take 1 gold this year.
  • Allison Schmitt- A Canton native took 1 gold and 1 silver in swimming this year.
  • Claressa Shields- A Flint native took 1 gold in boxing this year.
  • Emily Regan- An MSU graduate took 1 gold in Rowing.
  • Amanda Elmore- A U of M graduate took 1 gold in Rowing.
  • Katelin Snyder- A resident of Detroit, took 1 gold in Rowing.
  • Helen Maroulis- A Marquette native took 1 gold in wrestling.

