Local events: 9/12 – 9/26

Art

  • Re: Formation – Multiple artists in mixed media show their work with the theme of making change and expressing the discontent
    117 Gallery -117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
    Sept 9 – Oct 8
  • Ann Arbor Potter’s Guild – 25 artists exhibit their work in wearable art, pottery, tile and sculpture.
    Riverside Arts Gallery –  76 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti
    Sept 9 – October 1
  • Field of Vision: Works on Paper by Leslie Sobe – Mixed media presentation of how environment and people change and their relationship with it.
    Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room Exhibit – 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor
    Now – Oct 13

Music

  • Jazz Night – Every Thursday evening Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.
    Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse – 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti
    Every Thursday
    7 – 10 p.m.
    Free.
  • Heather Black Project – Every Sunday night, live jazz and blues is played for all those in attendance.
    The Raven’s Club – 207 S. Main St., Ann Arbor
    Every Sunday
    8 – 11 p.m.
    Free.
  • Weber’s Jazz Collective – Performs every week in the Habitat lounge with improvisational sounds.
    Weber’s – 3050 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor
    Every Sunday
    8:30 – 10 p.m.
    Free.

Educational

  • Recovering Resources and Awareness Event – WCC collaborates with other organizations to share information on resources for recovery and substance abuse awareness.
    WCC Student Center
    Sept. 14
  • Suicide Prevention Month Event – Information and resources available to spread knowledge and prevent suicide.
    WCC Student Center
    Sept. 14
  • National Yoga Month Event – WCC celebrates national yoga month by promoting health and wellness.
    WCC Student Center
    Sept. 21

