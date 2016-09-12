Local events: 9/12 – 9/26

Art
- Re: Formation – Multiple artists in mixed media show their work with the theme of making change and expressing the discontent
117 Gallery -117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Sept 9 – Oct 8
- Ann Arbor Potter’s Guild – 25 artists exhibit their work in wearable art, pottery, tile and sculpture.
Riverside Arts Gallery – 76 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti
Sept 9 – October 1
- Field of Vision: Works on Paper by Leslie Sobe – Mixed media presentation of how environment and people change and their relationship with it.
Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room Exhibit – 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor
Now – Oct 13
Music
- Jazz Night – Every Thursday evening Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.
Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse – 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti
Every Thursday
7 – 10 p.m.
Free.
- Heather Black Project – Every Sunday night, live jazz and blues is played for all those in attendance.
The Raven’s Club – 207 S. Main St., Ann Arbor
Every Sunday
8 – 11 p.m.
Free.
- Weber’s Jazz Collective – Performs every week in the Habitat lounge with improvisational sounds.
Weber’s – 3050 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor
Every Sunday
8:30 – 10 p.m.
Free.
Educational
- Recovering Resources and Awareness Event – WCC collaborates with other organizations to share information on resources for recovery and substance abuse awareness.
WCC Student Center
Sept. 14
- Suicide Prevention Month Event – Information and resources available to spread knowledge and prevent suicide.
WCC Student Center
Sept. 14
- National Yoga Month Event – WCC celebrates national yoga month by promoting health and wellness.
WCC Student Center
Sept. 21