Events 10/24 – 11/7

By, Jenee Gregor
Deputy Editor
Art
- Through the Lens – Eight women exhibit their photography of all different types.
Riverside Art Gallery – 76 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti
Now – Oct. 29
- Overnight by Catie Newell – Overnight explores the Detroit city nightscape over the course of her photography project.
University of Michigan Museum of Art
525 S. State St., Ann Arbor
Now – Nov. 6
- 94th Annual All Media Exhibit – Artists from all forms of media come together to exhibit in an annual event that has happened since 1922.
117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Oct 14 – Nov. 12
Music
- Jazz Night – Every Thursday evening, Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.
Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse – 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti
Every Thursday
7 – 10 p.m.
Free.
- Heather Black Project – Every Sunday night, live jazz and blues is played for all those in attendance.
The Raven’s Club – 207 S. Main St., Ann Arbor
Every Sunday
8 – 11 p.m.
Free.
- Weber’s Jazz Collective – Performs every week in the Habitat lounge with improvisational sounds.
Weber’s – 3050 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor
Every Sunday
8:30 – 10 p.m.
Free.
Workshops
- Entrepreneurship Center hosts monthly student business meetup this month’s topic is freelancing tips and tricks on how to handle clients, contracts and more.
Entrepreneurship Center in the Plant Operations Building
Oct. 26, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Free, and no registration required.
- Penny Stamps Lecture Series brings “New Bodies, New Worlds: The Collaborative Work of Iris van Herpen and Philip Beesley.” Each week there is a different speaker and this one is about a collaboration of two artists creating art couture and designs.
Michigan Theater
603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Thursdays at 5:10 pm
Free.
- Entrepreneurship Center hosts “Revelations to Accomplish Your Entrepreneurial Dreams” the ways to make students entrepreneurial dreams come to life and keep them going.
Entrepreneurship Center in the Plant Operations Building
Nov. 3, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Free for students, registration required.