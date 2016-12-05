News Briefs: 12/05/2016

Business Plan Workshop

A “Beyond the Business Plan: Use the Law to Protect Yourself and Business” workshop will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10:00–11:30 a.m. in the Business Education building, room 270.

Shonna Hawkin from DeYampert Law Company PLLC will discuss tax considerations and legal aspects of operating a business, how to choose and form the right business entity, and why employment matters. Registration is requested.

“Lion King” Musical

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Dec. 5 at the Cashier’s Office, 2nd floor of the Student Center Building for Disney’s “Lion King” musical at the Detroit Opera House. Student tickets are $36 for main floor seats –a $79 value.

Detroit Pistons Tickets

A chance to see the WCC Dance Team do a pre-game dance before the Detroit Pistons take on the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 15, 2017. Tickets will go on sale Monday, Dec. 5 at the Cashier’s Office, 2nd floor of the Student Center Building. See cashier’s office for ticket details.

Clubs at WCC

The WCC Club Registration form opens on Monday, Dec. 5. If you wish to start or re-register a club for the winter 2017 semester, you will need to fill out the club registration form. The deadline to register or re-register your student organization is Feb. 5, 2017.

Grief/Loss Awareness Event

The Grief/Loss Awareness Event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. In room SC 206. Call the WCC Counseling and Career Planning office at 734-677-5102 for more information.

Blood Drive

Winter Blood Drive happening on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. at the Health and Fitness Center. Sign-up online and use sponsor code WCC13. Walk-ins also welcome.

Therapy Dogs

The Bailey Library will host therapy dogs on Monday, Dec. 12 from Noon-2:00 p.m. Other resources will be available to students, free coffee tea and cocoa the week of Dec. 12.

Stress-Reduction Tips

Need to relax? Stop by the first floor of the Student Center for stress-reduction tips and goodies. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14 from Noon–1:00 p.m.

