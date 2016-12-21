VoiceBox: shopping during the holidays

”What do you do to shop sustainably during the holidays?”

by Hebe Ormsby

“Legitimately, I spend too much. But if I did, I would buy off-brand things.”

Peter Wilson

17, Ypsilanti, general math and science

“I try to do my stuff by myself, I try to make things with stuff I already have at home. I find I receive a better response that way.”

Kelsey Stone

16, Ypsilanti, philosophy

“I find out what I need to buy, then set a goal of how much I spend, put that amount in my wallet and take out the rest, so that I only spend that amount.”

Luke Huff

16, Ypsilanti, music production

“I don’t take shopping into account. I do most of my shopping online, so I don’t waste on plastic bags. But, it’s not something I take into account.”

Derek Ehlmann

22, Jackson, computer science

“I wait for sales. Black Friday is a good one, and Cyber Monday. But, I mostly look out for discounts and sales.”

Dylin Lewis

23, NY, Bachelor in psychology

“Well, I mean, to be honest, I don’t know. I don’t regularly shop, but if I did I would cut out nonessentials.”

Khashayar Hassani

22, Ann Arbor, advanced manufacturing

