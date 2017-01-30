News briefs: 1/30/2017

Photo by Carmen Cheng | Washtenaw Voice
- If you are a currently registered student club or interested in registering a new club for the upcoming semester, club registration closes on Feb. 5. Club president or leader must submit form on campus connect website.
- S.T.E.A.M. Summit at WCC on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Come see what Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and design and Mathmatics career information University of Michigan students and transfer admission staff have to offer. Crane Liberal Arts & Science building first floor atrium 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- WTMC Robotics Fundraiser Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 to support the team currently in their 6 week build season, preparing for upcoming competition starting in March. Find out more about the WTMC Robotics Team.
