Transfer Fair preparation

By Jenelle Franklin

Editor

Students who attended the transfer workshop on Wednesday Feb. 8, heard from two WCC counselors on best practices when transfer.

The workshop was held just a week before Transfer Fair is scheduled.

“You won’t be able to miss it,” Caleb Boswell, WCC counselor said. “The whole second floor of the student center will be packed with more than 50 schools,” said Jim Bauer, WCC counselor.

The main difference between Associates and Bachelors degrees- the price.

“We are at $97 per hour here at WCC, Eastern Michigan University is about $300 per credit hour,” Bauer said.

When at a university, advising is usually done in a specific school of study.

“In a university setting it is done actually in ‘the college of,’ U-M has multiple schools inside it with admissions in each,” Bauer said.

Contact for the Counseling Office Boswell, Caleb

College Student Advisor

Student Services

734-677-5002

csboswell@wccnet.edu

SC 206 V

Professional Counselor

734-677-5102

jdbauer@wccnet.edu

SC 206 J

