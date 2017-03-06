Classifieds: 3/6/2017

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to read these ads and to contact Career Services to find out how to apply for the openings.

Career Services ML 104

(734) 677-5155

careers@wccnet.edu

www.wccnet.edu/careerconnection/

Field Biologist I

Inventory species living within Ann Arbor’s urban natural areas and compile occurrence data. Supervise and train volunteers participating in the inventory. Keep detailed, accurate records necessary for documenting the existence and location of findings, including the use of a Global Positioning System (GPS). Enter yearly data into an existing database. Submit reports of inventory progress and significant findings, which include summary tables.

Assistant Teacher

Instruct preschool-aged children in activities designed to promote intellectual and creative growth. Create a fun and safe learning environment. Help Develop schedules and routines to ensure adequate physical activity, rest, and playtime. Establish and maintain positive relationships with students and parents.

Certified Nursing Assistant

The Certified Nursing Assistant cares for residents under the direction and supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical/vocational nurse. The position requires patience, compassion and a desire to care for the residents in a gentle and empathetic manner. Takes and records vital signs. Cares for the resident’s environment. Recognizes abnormal changes in body functioning and the importance of reporting such changes to a supervisor.

Transportation Advocate Part Time

Provide transportation services to individuals and families. Previous experience in transporting individuals in at least a 12 passenger van. Must have the ability to create and maintain a transportation schedule in accordance with client needs. Create and maintain a portable documentation log of vehicle(s) use, including reporting information.

Engineering Co-op

Explore taking your career further with one of the world’s most respected brands and one of the top automotive companies in North America! Toyota is growing and leading the way through innovations designed to enhance lives through forward-thinking mobility solutions. We are looking for diverse, highly- motivated engineer co-ops who want to come grow and lead the change with us.

Shop Mechanic

Perform routine maintenance on our vehicle fleet, this will include troubleshooting, changing fluids, assisting with mowers and other lawn equipment that needs tuning.

Payroll & Benefits Specialist

The Payroll & Benefits Specialist will work with multiple human resource information systems to add and update employee changes to the payroll and benefit systems. Duties also involve working directly with employees to answer questions related to eligibility and other benefit inquiries, as well as assisting with online enrollment. This person will be responsible for the payroll & benefit administration.

Administrative Assistant, Telefund

The Administrative Assistant will manage the administrative functions of the Office of University Development’s, Telemarketing Program. This position will also provide direct and proactive support to the Associate and Assistant Directors, Telefund. Some evening work will be required.

Accounts Clerk II

Prints, reviews, and verifies timesheets ensuring pay records, overtime, and shift differential are accurate and takes corrective actions when necessary. Computes and maintains individual employee leave records based on earnings and use of leave. Confirms leave usage with timesheets and identifies inaccuracies. Reconciles payroll leave balances with supervisor records.

Operations Assistant

This position will provide support to the Operations Manager and other managers at the Creamery in the following areas: Bookkeeping & Finance, Purchasing, Receiving, Maintenance Support & Coordination, Inventory Management, etc.

Day Camp Counselor I

The day camp counselor acts as the educational programmer’s aid for the summer day camp. The main responsibility is to assist the day camp director with the activities and management of the children. The helper should plan to assist in set-up and take down of the activity stations.

