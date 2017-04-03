Festifools Preview

The outlandish sculptures are painted with thick layer of white paint before being carefully painted with multiple colors
The festifool’s studio is decorated with puppets from past festifool parades.
Eric Bassey proudly displays his luminary creation: a rabbit named Harvey
U of M student Natsume Ono builds their contribution to the parade: a tumbling wall that will feature President Donald Trump on one side and the Mexico’s president Enrique Peña Nieto on the other.
Volunteers are busy building paper mache puppets in the festifools colorful studio for the upcoming festifools parade.
Festifools is a parade featuring papier-mache puppets and creatures created by Ann Arbor locals. Festifools begins Sunday April 9, 2017 4–5 p.m. on Main St. Come early to get a seat. Photos by Emily Hubbel.
