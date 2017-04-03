Visitor enjoys taking photos with the WCC charactor icon WOLF PACK. Benjamin Parker Keeler, 18, is enrolled for WCC Auto body repair program start from fall 2017. Terry Adrams, the advisor of Photography technology, is showing some camera skills to visitors. (Left) WCC Student Ambassador Pavel Mazza General, major in General Math and Science, shows his interest of welding products by listening to Techinician Hope Wade’s explaination. Kiela Samuels, Pharm.D. Director of Pharmacy Technology, is showing the machine of pill maker to visitors. Kiela Samuels, Pharm.D. Director of Pharmacy Technology, is showing the process of making pills to visitors. Visitors enjoy the well designed pepartments booth with fun atmosphere and free lunch.

The “WCC and You” event offered campus tours and the chance for new student to see Washtenaw Community College. The event was held on March 31 from the morning to mid afternoon, located on the second floor on the student center. Photos by Carmen Cheng.

