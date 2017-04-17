Why WCC needs a reflection room

By Ala Kaymaram

Guest Writer

As college students, we have a wide variety of responsibilities. Most of us work part time, some even full time while trying to get a degree. Some of the students have kids or a family member that they need to take care of.

I find that the demanding responsibilities and obligations we have are overwhelming and lead to stress and anxiety.

Washtenaw Community College has taken necessary steps by providing personal counseling and stress-reduction workshops on campus.

These resources have been invaluable to students helping to create positive outcomes. That’s why we support establishing a reflection room on campus as the next step to further strengthen WCC’s commitment to the mental health of its students and employees.

By establishing a reflection room on campus, we will give students, faculty, and staff the space where they can relax and relieve stress.

Practicing daily meditation not only relieves stress but also increases productivity and learning.

According to an article in the Harvard Gazette, people who practice short daily meditations show signs of “increased gray-matter density in the hippocampus, known to be important for learning and memory, and in structures associated with self-awareness, compassion, and introspection.”

Having a reflection room on campus also makes WCC more student-friendly.

For many students, campus is their home. They eat, study, and workout on campus. Establishing a reflection room would be the next step to make our campus even better for all students.

A reflection room is a sanctuary for people of all faiths and backgrounds to practice mindfulness. The reflection room will not be specific to particular group or practice.

Visitors to the reflection room can quietly pray, meditate, reflect, or practice other forms of mindfulness based on their own beliefs. In addition, the reflection room might encourage understanding and interfaith-dialogue. I hope that WCC does establish the reflection room to create a better environment for all

students, faculty and staff.

