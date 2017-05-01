Local events: 5-1-2017

Art & Design Volunteering
A weekly opportunity to work with kids to help them learn to brainstorm, design and build. New volunteers should first apply, then have a background check and online training.
Mitchell Elementary, 3550 Pittsview Dr., Ann Arbor
May 4, 3:45–6 p.m. | Free
Ypsilanti Community Schools K–12 Exhibit
Art teachers from YCS are displaying their students best work.
Riverside Arts Center, 76 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti
May 5–May 25
Thursday–Saturday, 3–8 p.m., Sun 1:30–4 p.m. | Free
Drawing for Adults: Line & Rhythm
Learn new techniques every week using various mediums for all skill levels.
Ann Arbor District Library—Downtown, 4th floor meeting Room
May 14, 3–5 p.m. | Free
Cinco de Mayo Street Festival
Enjoy performances, food, a petting zoo and music in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.
Liberty St., between Thompson and Division, Ann Arbor
May 5, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. | Free
Acts of Fashion Annual Charity Fashion Show
A fashion show displaying the work of local designers while donating to a good cause.
Canton Village Theater, 50400 Cherry Hill Rd., Canton
May 7, 4–7 p.m. | $17
42nd Annual Allbreed Cat Show: Anthony Wayne Cat Fanciers
Exotic, rare and house cats by the hundreds competing for regionals and nationals, along with awards.
U of M Sports Coliseum, 721 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor
May 13, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. | $6
300 Men of Color
Photos of 300 men of color are to be taken to inspire young men of color in the county.
Morris Lawrence Building
May 10, 12–1 p.m. | Free
Free Business Information in Spanish with Katiuska Luna of Koncenter Coaching
Walk in to receive business tips in Spanish.
Entrepreneurship Center
May 11, 9–11 a.m. | Free
Vets & Biz: Small Business and Entrepreneurial Resources and Connections
Learn tips about starting a business from local veteran business owners.
Entrepreneurship Center
May 11, 4–7 p.m. | Free