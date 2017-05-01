Local events: 5-1-2017

Art & Design Volunteering

A weekly opportunity to work with kids to help them learn to brainstorm, design and build. New volunteers should first apply, then have a background check and online training.

Mitchell Elementary, 3550 Pittsview Dr., Ann Arbor

May 4, 3:45–6 p.m. | Free

Ypsilanti Community Schools K–12 Exhibit

Art teachers from YCS are displaying their students best work.

Riverside Arts Center, 76 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti

May 5–May 25

Thursday–Saturday, 3–8 p.m., Sun 1:30–4 p.m. | Free

Drawing for Adults: Line & Rhythm

Learn new techniques every week using various mediums for all skill levels.

Ann Arbor District Library—Downtown, 4th floor meeting Room

May 14, 3–5 p.m. | Free

Cinco de Mayo Street Festival

Enjoy performances, food, a petting zoo and music in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Liberty St., between Thompson and Division, Ann Arbor

May 5, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. | Free

Acts of Fashion Annual Charity Fashion Show

A fashion show displaying the work of local designers while donating to a good cause.

Canton Village Theater, 50400 Cherry Hill Rd., Canton

May 7, 4–7 p.m. | $17

42nd Annual Allbreed Cat Show: Anthony Wayne Cat Fanciers

Exotic, rare and house cats by the hundreds competing for regionals and nationals, along with awards.

U of M Sports Coliseum, 721 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

May 13, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. | $6

300 Men of Color

Photos of 300 men of color are to be taken to inspire young men of color in the county.

Morris Lawrence Building

May 10, 12–1 p.m. | Free

Free Business Information in Spanish with Katiuska Luna of Koncenter Coaching

Walk in to receive business tips in Spanish.

Entrepreneurship Center

May 11, 9–11 a.m. | Free

Vets & Biz: Small Business and Entrepreneurial Resources and Connections

Learn tips about starting a business from local veteran business owners.

Entrepreneurship Center

May 11, 4–7 p.m. | Free

