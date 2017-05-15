Security notes: 5/15/2017

Sexual Assault: On May 12, a security alert was sent out following the sexual assault of a man in the men’s locker room in the Health and Fitness Center. The suspect is a white male.

Sex Offending: On May 11, there was an incident of non consensual fondling that took place at the Health and Fitness Center. The police were called, and the WCSO was informed.

Lewd Behavior: On May 8, the WCSO took a report on an incident of lewd behavior. The incident took place at the Health and Fitness Center.

Property Damage: On May 8, there was an incident of property damage in Lot 6. A person fled the scene of the damage. The incident was reported to WCSO the following day.

