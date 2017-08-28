Classifieds: 8/28/2017

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to read these ads and to contact Career Services to find out how to apply for the openings. More information about these positions can be accessed at WCC’s Career Connection website ( www.wccnet.edu/careerconnection ) and are for students and alumni of WCC only.

UPS Freight City Driver

UPS Freight is hiring individuals to work as Full-Time City Drivers. This position involves the driving of a tractor-trailer and the daily pick up and delivery of freight from numerous commercial and residential customers on a given route.

Welder / Fabricator

Premier Furnace Specialist is looking for a couple welder / fabricators. They must be proficient in the following areas: Mig Welding, Tig Welding, Stick Welding, Stainless Steel welding (beneficial but not needed), Ability to read and understand blue prints, and knowledge of mechanical assembly.

Technical Sales Associate

Primary Responsibilities Include: Make 25-50 outbound calls and emails a day to small and medium sized business customers and prospects, Follow up on all trial downloads daily, Drive attendance to industry events to meet with our executive staff, Work with existing customers to increase software license footprint across the account, Document all new opportunities in a CRM

Associate Teacher

The University of Michigan North Campus Children’s Center has an opening for the position of Associate Teacher. Provide developmentally appropriate early learning experiences and care for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers utilizing emergent curriculum and responsive care inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy, Effectively manage groups of young children within state required ratios to ensure a safe and supportive environment, Collaborate and co-participate with children, families, and colleagues to cultivate an environment of respectful and meaningful relationships, Utilize technology to effectively document and reflect on the experiences of children for the purpose of assessment, planning, and family engagement, Engage in respectful and meaningful dialogue with families and colleagues on a daily basis

Crew Member

Work with customers in a fast paced environment, Greet customers in a friendly and helpful manner, Take orders, answer questions and suggest new menu items, Prepare menu items to the customer’s specifications while maintaining portion controls, Be a team player!

Line Cook/Prep Cook

We serve freshly prepared upscale bar food. We are in need of motivated, reliable, team oriented kitchen staff with experience in the food service industry. Knife skills, salad pantry prep & service, line cooking skills for flat top & fired grill. Craft pizza makers who can prep all fresh ingredients, including making fresh dough. We are locally owned and operated.

Assistant Teacher

The Assistant Teacher/Floater assists the Lead Teacher and/or Teacher in a classroom. May or may not be assigned to a specific classroom, and will help in other classrooms as needed. Supervises the class(es) during nap and break times when the Lead Teacher/Teacher are out of the classroom, helps with meals, safety and assists in maintaining a clean and orderly room and School. May be required to work with various age groups.

Kitchen prep, pizza maker

NeoPapalis is currently hiring for individuals with skills in recipe execution, and pizza making.

Store Team Member

Stop to help a neighbor select the perfect toy for a terrier that likes to chew, review and compare the ingredient labels of several food brands for a concerned cat parent, fit a squirming dachshund with the perfect harness, educate a sixth grader on bird ownership, stock shelves and ring up neighbors’ purchases and feed all the furry pets and make sure their cages are spiffy.

Barista

Biggby Coffee is looking for bright and smiling faces! 🙂 Do you have a love for coffee and a love for brightening a customer’s day?! Biggby Coffee Ann Arbor (Jackson Road) is looking to hire new baristas for all shifts.

Laborer

We are a small, residential construction company looking for someone with basic knowledge willing to learn the trades. We are excited to help teach and grow the skills of the right, willing-to-learn, candidate.

