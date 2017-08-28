Local events: 8/28/2017

65th Annual AAUW Used Book Sale
A variety of used books with prices ranging from $1.00–$6.00.
Morris Lawrence Building | 4800 Huron River Dr., Ann Arbor
Sept. 8–10: Friday and Saturday, 3:00–8:00 p.m.
Sunday 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Free College Day
A wide range of free classes open to the community. Children under 14 are welcome with adult supervision.
Check in at the second floor of the Student Center
Sept. 24, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. | Free
14th Annual Cars and Bikes on Campus
A display of cars and motorcycles alongside music, food and activities for children.
WCC parking lots 2 and 3
Sept. 24, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. | Free
15th Annual Kerrytown Bookfest
The largest 1-day book festival in Michigan with a variety of demonstrations, book signings and book exhibits of all kinds.
Ann Arbor Farmers Market and the Kerrytown Concert House | Ann arbor
Sept. 10, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free
A Day with Animals
A display and discussion of a collection of wild animals, including a Kangaroo and a crested Porcupine.
Ann Arbor District Library | Pittsfield
Sept. 20, 7:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. | Free
44th Anniversary Jamboree
A day of activities including pony rides, face painting, hayrides and live music by Abigail Stauffer and Spencer Michaud.
Dawn Farm | 6633 Stony Creek Rd., Ypsilanti
Sept. 10, 1:00 p.m–6:00 p.m. | Free
Cosmogonic Tattoos
A docent-led tour of the new exhibit of window installations by U-M art and design professor Jim Cogswell.
University of Michigan Museum of Art, Ann Arbor
Sept. 3, 2:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. | Free
Visionism and Realism
An exhibit focused on paintings by Stephen Fessler
MIX | 130 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
Sept. 1, 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.| Free
Fiber Arts Lab
All are invited to learn the basics of crochet. Materials will be provided.
Ann Arbor District Library Secret Lab (lower level) | 343 S. Fifth Ave.
Sept. 5, 7:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.| Free