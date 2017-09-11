Local Events: 9/11/2017

Penny Stamps Speaker Series: Jessica Care Moore

The Penny Stamps Speaker Series presents Jessica Care Moore. Native Detroiter Jessica Care Moore is a playwright, author, activist, musician, performance artist and institution-builder. Penny Stamps has an event every Thursday.

The Michigan Theater | 603 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI

Sept. 14, 5:10 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. | Free

Kerrytown after Dark! Movies and More

The Kerrytown District Association presents Kerrytown After Dark! Movies and More. They are starting the evening with a food truck rally with some of your favorite food trucks, a beer tent, entertainment from the likes of Detroit Circus and others prior to the movie, popcorn and more.

Ann Arbor Farmers Market | 315 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI

Sept. 14, 6 p.m.–11 p.m. | Free

Visualizing the Social: 2017 History of Art Symposium

The conference begins on Friday with introduction talks on the theme. Then on Saturday presentations by an international panel of well known speakers.

UMMA: University of Michigan Museum of Art | 525 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI

Sept. 22, 5 p.m.–7 p.m. & Sept. 23, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. | Free

Free Coffee Wednesday’s

Free coffee Wednesday’s are back! Get your coffee fix every Wednesday for free at the Entrepreneurship Center right here on campus. Every Wednesday until the end of the semester starting on Sept. 20.

WCC main campus | Entrepreneurship Center

Starts Sept. 20, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free

Ann Arbor Roller Derby Presents: Derby Double-Header

The Ann Arbor Roller Derby has their final Roller Derby Double Header of the year! They have food and fun times available at the event. You can pre-order your tickets on their website or get them day of at the event.

Buhr park | 2751 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI

Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. | $12 per student, $15 per person

Opening Day Debuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Opening day at Debuck’s corn maze and pumpkin patch! You could be one of the first people to go through their awesome maze design. You could also start celebrating Fall with some cider and donuts at Debuck’s.

DeBuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch | 50240 Martz Rd, Belleville, MI

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. | $13 per person

The Business of being an Artist Speaker Series: Connecting with Customers

Speaker: Tim Gralewski, printmaker and instructor. Learn how an entrepreneurial, multi-pronged approach to finding customers and selling art has led to his success.

WCC Main Campus, GL 202

Sept. 19, 6 p.m.–8 p.m. | Free

The Business of being an Artist: Coaching with Sandra Xenakis

One-on-one business coaching for creative entrepreneurs. One hour available per individual. You cannot have had an ‘Art Meets Business’ coaching before. She is also doing coaching on Oct. 23 and Nov. 27 contact the Entrepreneurship Center or visit their website for more details.

WCC main campus | Entrepreneurship Center

Sept. 25, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. | Free

Community Resource and Volunteer Fair

You are invited to the annual WCC Community Resource and Volunteer Fair. This is a perfect opportunity to connect with nonprofits in the area. Contact Career Services with questions.

The first floor of the Student Center building.

Sept. 20, 11 a.m.–1 p.m | Free

