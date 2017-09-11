News briefs: 9/11/2017

Welcome Day

Learn more about the clubs, intramurals, and community at Washtenaw Community College by visiting WCC’s Welcome Day. Tables will be up with free giveaways, contests, and information pamphlets. This event will be held in the Community Park on campus, located between the BE and GM buildings, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from

Community Service and Volunteer Fair

Connect with a number of local non profits and learn how to help the community. The fair will run Wednesday, September 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entrepreneurship Center

Need a quiet place to do schoolwork, or other projects? The Entrepreneurship Center’s Co-Working space is now open! Sit with other students and work independently. The space is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Free Coffee Wednesdays will restart on September 20.

Horseback Riding Trip

Take a relaxing horseback ride through the woods with your fellow students. A $35 ticket will give your a one hour ride, cover the cost of transportation and a lunch at Olive Garden. Tickets will be on sale (soon). WTMC students will need a special permission slip, which can be picked up at the Activities office in SC 112.

Get 2WCC

Get2WCC is an event encouraging students, faculty and staff to commute to campus by bus, bike, walking or carpooling. The WCC Sustainability committee is hosting the event with the help of student activities. It will take place Sept. 18-21 in front of the Student Center and beneath the bridge between the Gunder Myran and Liberal Arts building.

Related

Comments

comments