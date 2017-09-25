By Ala Kaymaram

The first annual Get2WCC encouraged students, faculty and staff to commute to campus by bus, bike, walking or carpooling.

The WCC Sustainability Committee hosted the event on Sept. 18-21 with the help of the Student Activities Office. Each day, a particular commute method was focused on.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the Ann Arbor Transit Authority was on campus to help students, faculty and staff with planning bus routes. On Tuesday, Common Cycles offered free bike tune-ups, a fix-a-flat-tire workshop in front of the Student Center building and a group ride exploring Ann Arbor’s Border-to-Border trail. Wednesday’s focus was on carpool rides and on Thursday there was information for walkers. Snacks and prizes were provided each day for those who participated in the events. Some students also signed a “Dump the Pump” pledge to use alternative commuting methods at least once a week.

Manager of New Student Programming, Julie Catanzarite, and Professor, Ingrid Ankerson, both members of the Sustainability Committee, organized this event.

“We are trying to promote green ways of getting to campus for students, faculty and staff,” Ankerson said. She also mentioned that in addition to green transportation, “it’s about a happy and healthy commute.” They plan to host Get2WCC annually.

Vardan Sargsyan, a sophomore at WCC, lives in Pittsfield Township and rides his bike to campus. He said he likes to bike to campus because it’s a workout with a specific goal.

“Riding my bike is only five to ten minutes slower than driving to campus,” Sargsyan said. “There are bike paths everywhere.”

He also noted that the main reason he doesn’t ride his bike to campus every day is that he has to carry heavy textbooks. Sargsyan appreciated the fact that the Sustainability Committee is hosting the Get2WCC event. When asked about how WCC can encourage students to ride their bike more often, Sargsyan suggested having lockers on campus, so students don’t have to carry their books back and forth every day.

Devon Burwell, also a sophomore at WCC, bikes to campus about three times a week.

“Riding my bike to campus is more enjoyable but less convenient than driving,” Burwell said. “From my house, it takes 50 minutes by bus, but 25 minutes by bike.” Asked what he would like to see added to campus, Burwell mentioned more covered parking.

Students interested in getting involved with the sustainability initiatives on campus can join the Students for Sustainability Club, which meets Wednesdays from 4:30-6:00 p.m. in LA159.

