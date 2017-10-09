Fall Career Fair to host more than 70 employers

By Suni Jo Roberts

Deputy Editor

Students, alumni and community members can connect with more than 70 employers at WCC’s Career Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 4 – 7 p.m. which will take place in the Morris Lawrence building. The Career Fair will include a variety of industries including careers in high demand such as healthcare, information technology and the service industry.

A list of employers attending the fair is listed on the Career Services website. David Wildfong, Student Advisor with Career Services, recommends students do some research on companies they plan to approach.

“The biggest mistake, is not being prepared,” said Wildfong. “Employers want to feel that the job seekers coming in did a little bit of research. Employers hate it when a job seeker comes up to their booth and says ‘who are you and what do you do.’”

Wildfong also advises students to dress professionally: no shorts, jeans, or ball caps. Job seekers can check with Career Services to find out which positions the companies in attendance are currently looking to hire.

Attendees can bring their resume to the fair to give to employers. If students need help creating or revising a resume Wildfong said helping students with their resumes at Career Services is one of the cornerstones of their services.

In today’s competitive job market, with a growing number of degree holders, experience can set job seekers apart.

“Employers love individuals who have some in-the-field experience and it might help in getting that first full time career oriented job,” said Wildfong.

Attendees can pre-register for the event on the Career Services website at http://departments.wccnet.edu/careerservices/ for the opportunity to enter the fair a half hour early, at 3:30 p.m., for more time to talk to employers.

