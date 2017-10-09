News briefs: 10/9/2017

The Business of Writing Boot Camp

The Entrepreneurship Center is putting on a day-long boot camp for interested writers on Friday Nov. 10. This camp will teach attendees how to find work, manage clients, and strategic planning. Speakers include speechwriters, RPG writer Jason Marker, and journalists. The event is free for WCC students, $25 elsewise, and includes a lunch.

‘Rosie the Riveter’ Record Reclaiming

Don your red bandanas, Michigan is trying to reclaim the record for the most ‘Rosie the Riveters’ in one space. The record was set in Ypsilanti two years ago, and again broken by a gathering in Richmond, California last year. The event is being put on by the Yankee Air Museam, and the meeting place is the EMU Convocation Center on Saturday Oct. 4.

Test Anxiety Workshops

As midterms near, many students are beginning to deal with test anxiety. To combat this, Student Services is putting two test anxiety workshops, to help students learn to cope and relax.

The workshops will take place on Wednesday Oct. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Farewell to Core Garden

Kimberly Groce is hosting a Farewell to CORE Farm, as the garden will go dormant for the winter season. The event will he held on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is intended as a ‘thank you’ to everyone who utilized and worked in the garden this year. Refreshments will be served.

