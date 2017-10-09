Security notes: 10/9/2017

The following incidents were reported to Campus Security between Sept. 25 – Oct. 6.
Assault
Sept. 22
Two players, a student and a nonstudent, became aggressive during a basketball game at the Health and Fitness Center. After a verbal exchange, one punched the other. People on the court separated the two. They were asked to leave the Fitness Center.
Theft
Oct. 2
A student left her cellphone case, which had $7 in it, unattended on the third floor of the Student Center. When she came back the $7 was gone.
Safety Tips to Students Given Out by Campus Security
RUN, HIDE, FIGHT – In the event of an active shooter
- When an active shooter is in your vicinity:
- Have an escape route and plan in mind.
- Leave your belongings behind.
- Hide in an area out of the shooter’s view.
- Block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors.
- Silence your cell phone.
- As a last resort and only when your life is in imminent danger:
- Attempt to incapacitate the shooter.
- Act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter.
FIRE SAFETY – In Case of Fire
- Learn the location of emergency exits.
- Exit by the nearest stairway. Do NOT use elevators.
- Smoke is toxic. If the only way out is through smoke, stay low, below the smoke.
- If trapped, call 911 and tell them where you are. Seal doors with rags or clothing and try to signal from a window.