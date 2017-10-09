Security notes: 10/9/2017

The following incidents were reported to Campus Security between Sept. 25 – Oct. 6.

Assault

Sept. 22

Two players, a student and a nonstudent, became aggressive during a basketball game at the Health and Fitness Center. After a verbal exchange, one punched the other. People on the court separated the two. They were asked to leave the Fitness Center.

Theft

Oct. 2

A student left her cellphone case, which had $7 in it, unattended on the third floor of the Student Center. When she came back the $7 was gone.

Safety Tips to Students Given Out by Campus Security

RUN, HIDE, FIGHT – In the event of an active shooter

When an active shooter is in your vicinity:

Have an escape route and plan in mind.

Leave your belongings behind.

Hide in an area out of the shooter’s view.

Block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors.

Silence your cell phone.

As a last resort and only when your life is in imminent danger:

Attempt to incapacitate the shooter.

Act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter.

FIRE SAFETY – In Case of Fire

Learn the location of emergency exits.

Exit by the nearest stairway. Do NOT use elevators.

Smoke is toxic. If the only way out is through smoke, stay low, below the smoke.

If trapped, call 911 and tell them where you are. Seal doors with rags or clothing and try to signal from a window.

Related

Comments

comments