Classifieds: 10/23/2017

Career Services ML 104

(734) 677-5155

careers@wccnet.edu

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to apply on the Career Connection job portal. For optimal application results, schedule an appointment today with a career advisor.

Administrative Support – Logistic Solutions

We are looking for a highly motivated and energetic individual to handle the general administrative support including reception area. An ideal candidate should be hands-on, detail-oriented, friendly, enjoy interacting with people, capable of multi-tasking, and work effectively under pressure. Responsible for ordering, receiving and dispatching office supply and equipment. Ensure the front lobby is in compliance with all systems, control policies and procedures.

All Positions – Mainstreet Ventures

All of our Ann Arbor locations are always looking for great people! We are currently searching for all front of house positions (hosts, bussers, servers, and bartenders) and all back of house positions (dishwashers, line cooks, and prep cooks). At Mainstreet Ventures, we have a real commitment to the highest standards while enjoying what we do.

Certified Mechanic – Marx Collision and Repair

Busy Collision and Mechanical shop seeks qualified Certified Mechanic to fill full time position. Excellent pay plan and a great work environment with a great team of car guys! This is a salaried position with room for advancement. Duties will range from collision related repairs to engine and trans replacement. Applicants must be a licensed driver, and able to work Monday through Friday 9 AM to 6 PM, Saturdays will be optional, and own their own tools. If you are a dedicated hard working person we want to hear from you!

Dental Assistant – Ann Arbor Smiles Dental Group

Chair-side dental assisting for the following procedures: Endodontics, Orthodontics, Restorative, Cerec, Cosmetic, Sleep medicine, Surgery, Various administrative tasks as assigned by your team lead or practice manager.

IT Help Desk/Systems Administrator– The Andrews Group

Will be part of a shared service IT group who provides IT services and support to nonprofit organizations in Southeast Michigan. The primary responsibility will be to assist external clients with IT questions and resolve their IT issues. This position will primarily work out of our Ann Arbor, Detroit and Southfield Offices and requires travel to client locations within a one hour radius of Ann Arbor, including Detroit, Southfield and Flint.

Experienced Line Cook – Savco Hospitality

The ideal candidates for this position possess exceptional knifekare and cooking skills, and demonstrate adaptability and a willingness to learn and develop new techniques. This is a station-based position, so passion and ownership for your workstation and for your product are imperative. We are looking for candidates who thrive in a fast-paced setting, with the capacity to keep a sanitary, organized workspace. We are seeking cooks who demonstrate mental focus, teamwork, and strong communication skills.

Lab Analyst – City of Ann Arbor

To perform routine analytical work for the Public Services Laboratory using standardized laboratory techniques and well established, prescribed, laboratory procedures to collect, prepare, process and analyze public water supply, wastewater, watershed, industrial samples and other materials. Provide laboratory consultative services; conduct and/or manage projects and other laboratory related activities for the public services area, other public agencies and customers. Serve as a resource venue for environmental/water quality issues and regulatory compliance assessment.

Lead Preschool Teacher & Assistant Teacher – Stony Creek Preschool Too

Applicant must be reliable, professional, creative, and loving. Join our team and lead your classroom using Creative Curriculum. We are a fun, creative school that believes the whole family. Your duties would include interacting with the children, lesson plans, parent communication, portfolios, classroom management, leading staff members in your classroom, and more!

Marketing Intern – DetailXperts

You will collaborate with our marketing and advertising team in all stages of marketing campaigns. Your insightful contribution will help develop, expand and maintain our marketing channels. This internship will help you acquire marketing skills and provide you with knowledge of various marketing strategies. Ultimately, you will gain broad experience in marketing and should be prepared to enter any fast paced work environment.

Nursing Assistant/Personal Caregivers – Innovations

Our Share the Care program contracts with seniors residing in an apartment community for personal care services on an individualized basis. Caregivers provide assistance with daily living tasks; bathing, grooming and toileting, transportation/errands, medication, meal preparation, light housekeeping and respite care.

Payroll Clerk (Account Clerk II) – City of Wayne – Finance Department

Process and prepare the computerized payroll, including payroll tax disbursements and related reports; Setup and maintain employee payroll information; Process W2 forms; Assist with other accounting activities as required; Prepare and maintain various computer spreadsheets; Performs all other related work as assigned.

Service Network Maintenance Technician – Zingerman’s

Work with the Maintenance Manager in equipment purchase and installation. Perform, under the direction of the manager, daily, weekly, and monthly priorities for equipment and facility maintenance with the goal to minimize breakdowns and support smooth, uninterrupted business operations. Maintain an organized and properly stocked maintenance shop to ensure the highest levels of efficiency, productivity, and cost savings.

Student Intern – Wanigas Credit Union

Work as a service representative/ office assistant. Assist members both in branch and via telephone. You will learn the functionality of the credit union atmosphere along with many tasks involved in the finance industry.

