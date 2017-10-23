Local events: 10/23/2017

Penny Stamps Speaker Series: Jason Yates
This speaker is an artist trying to bridge the gap between different styles of design and art.
UMMA | 525 S State St., Ann Arbor
Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30–7 p.m. | Free
Straight Up: Featuring Jacqueline Upshur
Pop-up art show & sale featuring work by Jacqueline Upshur. There will also be a DJ and drink specials all night.
Ally Bar | 112 W Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Monday, Oct. 23, 7–10 p.m. | Free
Knitting Night at Cultivate
All ages are welcome to this event where you… well, knit. Enjoy some coffee and company with fellow knitters.
Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St., Ypsilanti
Monday, Oct. 30, 6–11 p.m. | Free
Halloween Downtown & Ypsi Glow
Enjoy Halloween Downtown festivities in the Library Plaza and parking lot. Get candy, giveaways and other fun. Also enjoy the music, dancing, the radiance of Ypsi GLOW, and displays will light up your evening.
Ypsilanti District Library | 229 W Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
Friday, Oct. 27, 5:30–9:30 p.m. | Free
Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory Grand Opening!
It’s Zingerman’s. It’s candy. Need I say more?
Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory | 3723 Plaza Dr., Suite 3, Ann Arbor
Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. | Prices vary
Celebrate Halloween!
Show off your costume, maybe paint some pumpkins enjoy some coffee. There will also be cider and donuts for all the enjoy.
Cross Street Coffee | 317 W Cross St., Ypsilanti
Monday, Oct. 30, 5–8 p.m. | Free
Event Planning 101
Explore the fine art of event planning starting with finding resources, fundraising, submitting and event proposal, and promoting the event.
Liberal Arts Building | Room LA 159
Tuesday, Oct. 24 3–4 p.m. | Free
WTMC Robotics Bake Sale
Help raise funds for WTMC First Robotics team. Stop by the bake sale and enjoy the sweeter things in life. All proceeds will help the team build a robot. Cash or check only.
Main Campus | First floor of the Student Center
Tuesday, Oct. 30 & 31, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. | Prices vary
Free Coffee Wednesdays
Free coffee every Wednesday, get your coffee fix. They also have some snacks and tea.
Main Campus | Entrepreneurship Center
Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free