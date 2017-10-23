Local events: 10/23/2017

Penny Stamps Speaker Series: Jason Yates

This speaker is an artist trying to bridge the gap between different styles of design and art.

UMMA | 525 S State St., Ann Arbor

Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30–7 p.m. | Free

Straight Up: Featuring Jacqueline Upshur

Pop-up art show & sale featuring work by Jacqueline Upshur. There will also be a DJ and drink specials all night.

Ally Bar | 112 W Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Monday, Oct. 23, 7–10 p.m. | Free

Knitting Night at Cultivate

All ages are welcome to this event where you… well, knit. Enjoy some coffee and company with fellow knitters.

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St., Ypsilanti

Monday, Oct. 30, 6–11 p.m. | Free

Halloween Downtown & Ypsi Glow

Enjoy Halloween Downtown festivities in the Library Plaza and parking lot. Get candy, giveaways and other fun. Also enjoy the music, dancing, the radiance of Ypsi GLOW, and displays will light up your evening.

Ypsilanti District Library | 229 W Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti

Friday, Oct. 27, 5:30–9:30 p.m. | Free

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory Grand Opening!

It’s Zingerman’s. It’s candy. Need I say more?

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory | 3723 Plaza Dr., Suite 3, Ann Arbor

Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. | Prices vary

Celebrate Halloween!

Show off your costume, maybe paint some pumpkins enjoy some coffee. There will also be cider and donuts for all the enjoy.

Cross Street Coffee | 317 W Cross St., Ypsilanti

Monday, Oct. 30, 5–8 p.m. | Free

Event Planning 101

Explore the fine art of event planning starting with finding resources, fundraising, submitting and event proposal, and promoting the event.

Liberal Arts Building | Room LA 159

Tuesday, Oct. 24 3–4 p.m. | Free

WTMC Robotics Bake Sale

Help raise funds for WTMC First Robotics team. Stop by the bake sale and enjoy the sweeter things in life. All proceeds will help the team build a robot. Cash or check only.

Main Campus | First floor of the Student Center

Tuesday, Oct. 30 & 31, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. | Prices vary

Free Coffee Wednesdays

Free coffee every Wednesday, get your coffee fix. They also have some snacks and tea.

Main Campus | Entrepreneurship Center

Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free

