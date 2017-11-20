Classifieds: 11/20/2017

Career Services ML 104

(734) 677-5155

careers@wccnet.edu

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to read these ads and to contact Career Services to find out how to apply for the openings. These opportunities and many more can be found on www.wccnet.edu/careerconnection/

Emergency Department Medical Scribe/St. Joseph Mercy: Various locations in MI

Earn money while learning one-on-one from top doctors while working in real charts on real patients, all in real time. As a scribe you will accompany the healthcare provider into patient examination rooms in order to transcribe the patient’s history, physical exam findings, consultations, labs, X-rays, and other evaluations, as stated by the provider, directly into the medical record. Prepare plans for follow-up care, as directed by the provider. Process admittal and discharge paperwork. Pre-health track preferred. No clinical experience required to apply.

Mechanical Technician Intern – Ann Arbor, MI

The Mechanical Technician Associate will be part of the Ann Arbor Connected Vehicle Test Environment team and will equip vehicles with connected vehicle technology for deployment. The first two weeks will be on the job training. Mechanical/Electrical installation, updates, and removals of vehicle awareness devices (VAD) and/or aftermarket safety devices (ASD) to be deployed on personal vehicles in the Ann Arbor area. Prepare and maintain the device configuration in the configuration management system. Document and maintain the vehicle installations, updates, and removals in the configuration management system with photographs, measurements and other vehicle information. Harvest data from the VADS and upload to UMTRI server using in-house download program. $12/hour

Office Staff-Brighton, MI Gymnastics facility

looking for office staff to support their front desk operations. Individual must be reliable, have basic computer skills and be able to work with a diverse customer base. Position requires availability during the evenings and on Saturday and Sunday. $10-$12/hour. 16-24 hours/week.

IT Intern- Detroit, MI

Duties include installing and maintaining computer systems including software and hardware on desktops and laptops, resolving internet and network access issues (both wired and wireless), providing network printer support, meeting with staff to provide one-on-one technical assistance as needed/requested, providing training to staff on software and hardware use, determining causes of computer/software/network malfunctions through evaluation and testing and resolution via modifications, repair, or external support assistance. Applicants must have experience with Windows XP/7.

Marketing/Administrative Assistant-Part Time, Ann-Arbor MI

Responsibilities include providing administrative support to company officers, and ensuring efficient operation of the office. Marketing duties require strong verbal and written communication skills. Tasks may include: meeting and event preparation, arrangement and assistance; welcoming, hosting and providing general support to visitors; maintaining office supplies, snacks and refreshments; research; stakeholder relations marketing and correspondence; providing back up support to office staff; helping teams get organized; special projects, and assist with coordinating marketing outreach and communications. $15-$18/hour

Concierge-Troy, MI

Responsibilities include: Respond to guest requests for special arrangements or services by making arrangements or identifying appropriate providers. Respond to special requests from guests with unique needs and follow up to ensure satisfaction. Gather, summarize, and provide information to guests about the property and the surrounding area amenities, including special events and activities. Answer, record, and process all guest calls, messages, requests, questions, or concerns. Contact appropriate individual or department to resolve guest call, request, or problem. Review shift logs/daily memo books and document pertinent information in logbooks. Monitor club lounge for seating availability, service, safety, and well-being of guests. Report accidents, injuries, and unsafe work conditions to manager; and complete safety training and certifications. 25 hours/week.

Barrier/Roll-over Test Technician-Summer internship-General Motors –Milford, MI

This paid internship is responsible for test property installation, fixturing, instrumentation installation and validation, teardown/removal of test site equipment and vehicle for the various Barrier and Roll-over crash tests. Responsible for staging, movement, build, teardown, and validation of all Barrier/Roll-over test vehicles. Assist with the interpretation and application of Federal Regulatory and GM Internal safety requirements. Troubleshoot mechanical and electrical problems with Barrier/Roll-over test vehicles. Interface with GM Test Engineers.

