News briefs: 11/20/2017

Reduced Price Pistons Tickets

WCC’s Alumni association and the Detroit Pistons have partnered to make a Washtenaw Community College Night at Little Caesars Arena. Exclusive ticket pricing will bring 100-level seats at $85, which includes a $10 food voucher for concessions, to the college’s alumni, staff, faculty and students. The WCC Night will be on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Pistons vs. Warriors game.

Networking Dinner

Come network with WCC faculty, staff and alumni over a multi-course gourmet meal at Garrett’s Restaurant. This dinner will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., and costs $12.

Student Discussion Round Table

The Office of Student Organizations is hosting a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in LA 159, for students involved in clubs at WCC. The hope of the talk is to discuss how leaders of the clubs can better the campus community. Free food will be provided.

Voters Not Politicians

An info table about gerrymandering in Michigan will be on the first floor of the student center on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gerrymandering is the manipulation of district boundaries to benefit a political party or candidate, and is said to be particularly bad in Michigan. The table will have petitions relating to the topic for registered voters to sign.

