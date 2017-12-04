Local events: 12/4/2017

What Were You Wearing?
HeForShe at the University of Michigan is bringing a powerful art exhibit to UMich’s campus as a part of its annual HeForShe Week.
UMMA: University of Michigan Museum of Art | 525 S State St. Ann Arbor
Monday, Dec. 4, 5:30–8:30 p.m. | Free
Penny Stamps Speaker Series: Buster Simpson
Buster Simpson is an artist who has worked on major infrastructure and planning projects, site-specific sculptures, museum installations, and community interventions
The Michigan Theater | 603 E Liberty St. Ann Arbor
Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:10–6:30 p.m. | Free
Tiny Expo Indie Art & Craft Fair 2017
Tiny Expo features 45 artists and crafters selling handmade wares in a festive library space in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S 5th Ave. Ann Arbor
Saturday, Dec. 9, 11a.m–5:30 p.m. | Free
Happy Holidays!
Build your own holiday cookie and take pictures with your friends in the Holiday photobooth.
EMU Student Center | 900 Oakwood St. Ypsilanti
Friday, Dec. 8, 1–3 p.m. | Free
Holiday Market and Open Studio at Ypsi Alloy Studios!
Ypsi Alloy artists will be offering art and gifts for sale from their own studios.
Ypsi Alloy Studios | 564 S Mansfield St. Ypsilanti
Saturday, Dec. 9, 12 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, 12 p.m. | Prices vary
Tacos & Textbooks
MAIZ Mexican Cantina is donating free tacos so put down your books for a few hours & get your study break on at Cultivate.
Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St. Ypsilanti
Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6–9 p.m. | Free
Neo Nutcracker
Students from Washtenaw Community College’s Performing Arts Department will partner with members of Washtenaw County dance groups to present a contemporary adaptation of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker.”
Towsley Auditorium | Morris Lawrence Building
Saturday, Dec. 16, 7–9 p.m. | $5 per ticket
Stress-Free Finals Event
Get tips for a stress-free finals week. They are also handing out free coloring books and colored pencils. Maybe sweets as well.
Student center | first floor
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 12–1 p.m. | Free
Free Coffee Wednesday
Free coffee Wednesday is still here and still the best day of the week! Get your coffee fix at the Entrepreneurship Center. Only two more for the semester.
Main Campus | Entrepreneurship Center
Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free