Local events: 12/4/2017

What Were You Wearing?

HeForShe at the University of Michigan is bringing a powerful art exhibit to UMich’s campus as a part of its annual HeForShe Week.

UMMA: University of Michigan Museum of Art | 525 S State St. Ann Arbor

Monday, Dec. 4, 5:30–8:30 p.m. | Free

Penny Stamps Speaker Series: Buster Simpson

Buster Simpson is an artist who has worked on major infrastructure and planning projects, site-specific sculptures, museum installations, and community interventions

The Michigan Theater | 603 E Liberty St. Ann Arbor

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:10–6:30 p.m. | Free

Tiny Expo Indie Art & Craft Fair 2017

Tiny Expo features 45 artists and crafters selling handmade wares in a festive library space in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S 5th Ave. Ann Arbor

Saturday, Dec. 9, 11a.m–5:30 p.m. | Free

Happy Holidays!

Build your own holiday cookie and take pictures with your friends in the Holiday photobooth.

EMU Student Center | 900 Oakwood St. Ypsilanti

Friday, Dec. 8, 1–3 p.m. | Free

Holiday Market and Open Studio at Ypsi Alloy Studios!

Ypsi Alloy artists will be offering art and gifts for sale from their own studios.

Ypsi Alloy Studios | 564 S Mansfield St. Ypsilanti

Saturday, Dec. 9, 12 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, 12 p.m. | Prices vary

Tacos & Textbooks

MAIZ Mexican Cantina is donating free tacos so put down your books for a few hours & get your study break on at Cultivate.

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St. Ypsilanti

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6–9 p.m. | Free

Neo Nutcracker

Students from Washtenaw Community College’s Performing Arts Department will partner with members of Washtenaw County dance groups to present a contemporary adaptation of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker.”

Towsley Auditorium | Morris Lawrence Building

Saturday, Dec. 16, 7–9 p.m. | $5 per ticket

Stress-Free Finals Event

Get tips for a stress-free finals week. They are also handing out free coloring books and colored pencils. Maybe sweets as well.

Student center | first floor

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 12–1 p.m. | Free

Free Coffee Wednesday

Free coffee Wednesday is still here and still the best day of the week! Get your coffee fix at the Entrepreneurship Center. Only two more for the semester.

Main Campus | Entrepreneurship Center

Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free

