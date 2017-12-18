Local Events: 12/18/2017

Last Day at the Museum

The Last Day at the Museum will be a fun-filled day of memory and celebration.

University of Michigan Museum of Natural History | 1109 Geddes Ave., Ann Arbor

Saturday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. | Free

Holiday Art Shop

This features handmade gifts to fit any budget, including unique jewelry, home decor, holiday items and more!

Ann Arbor Art Center | 117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Monday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. | Prices vary

Loving Vincent

The world’s first fully oil painted feature film and now a Golden Globe nominee for Best Picture Animated!

The Michigan Theater | 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Monday, Dec. 18, 9:45–11:19 p.m. | Student with I.D. $8

Knitting Night at Cultivate

Knitting and crocheting for crafters of all ages and levels. Knitting and coffee, two of my favorite things!

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti

Monday, Dec. 18, 6–11 p.m. | Free

Ugly Sweaters & Holiday Jams

Music and weird sweaters, how could this possibly go wrong? There’s always coffee if it does though.

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7–10 p.m. | Free

Origami Workshop

Artist Dave Strenski is teaching this fun all ages workshop, they will provide the supplies.

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7–9 p.m. | Free

Cat Lung & Fastertaxi Live

Join Ypsi’s newest coffee shop for an evening of lattes, pie, brownies and music.

Ziggy’s | 206 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti

Friday, Dec. 22, 8–10 p.m. | Free

Mama and Me Coffee Time

They have wide spaces for strollers, high chairs & coffee, the essentials. This is a week event.

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. | Free

Open Mic Night

Open Mic Night provides a fun-filled acoustic opportunity to present original material or covers.

YpsiAlehouse | 124 Pearl St., Ste 100, Ypsilanti

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 7–10 p.m. | Free

