News briefs: 12/18/2017

Student Success Dialogue with President Bellanca

The next dialogue session with President Rose Bellanca will be held on Thursday, Dec. 20. The president invites all faculty and staff to share ideas and experiences that promote student access, success, completion and retention. Staff and faculty need to RSVP to the event, as space is limited to 20 people.

WCC’s Winter Break

WCC will be closed from Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Jan. 1 for winter break. The college will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2. No credit classes will be held from Dec. 19 through Jan. 7.

Kalahari Water Park Tickets

Tickets to the Kalahari Water Park on the Feb. 22 excursion are now on sale. Kalahari Indoor Water Park is in Sandusky, Ohio and features water slides, a wave pool and hot tubs. Tickets cost $25 and include admission, transportation, and a food voucher.

Register to Vote

WCC’s TurboVote system can help students register to vote, order an absentee ballot and update voter registration. The system also sends reminders so election days are never forgotten. To sign up, go to https://wcc.turbovote.org/

