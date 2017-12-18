Security notes: 12/18/2017

The following incidents were reported to Campus Security between Nov. 30 – Dec. 15.

November 30

Leave the scene of a property damage

Parking Structure first floor

A driver who was exiting the parking structure hit a parked car.

December 6

Reckless driving

Parking lot 7

A student was willfully driving backwards with disregard to the safety of others in lot 7. The student was identified and referred to the dean of students.

December 8

Alleged threat

An alleged threat to campus was reported to campus safety. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was contacted, and after an investigation it was concluded that the threat was unfounded.

Related

Comments

comments