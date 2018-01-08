Local events: 1/08/2018

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Zine workshop

Learn to make zines, small booklets containing text, art and anything else. Bring photos, art, magazine clips or anything to personalize your project. All other supplies provided.

Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Multipurpose Room, 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Monday, Jan. 8, 7– 8 p.m. | Free

Literati author series: Jason Fagone

Journalist and author of “The Woman Who Smashed Codes”

Literati Bookstore 124 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor

Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. | Free

The Northern Threat Crew: hip-hop showcase

Up-and-coming artists from Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor area along with favorite locals

Ziggy’s 206 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti

Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. | Free

The color of drums poetry celebration

The Color of Drums (TCOD) is an annual show hosted by The EMU Poetry Society where acting and poetry collide on stage.

EMU Pease Auditorium 494 College Place, Ypsilanti

Friday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.) | Free

Penny stamps Shawn Martinbrough

Critically acclaimed comic artist & creator will present a talk on the art of storytelling. His work includes Batman: Detective Comics and Hellboy: Secret Nature

UMMA: University of Michigan Museum of Art 525 S. State St., Ann Arbor

Monday, Jan. 15, 2:30 p.m. | Free

The great white hoax

A film exploring Donald Trump’s rhetoric about African-American, Latinos and Muslims. Film followed by a discussion.

Ypsilanti District Library Whittaker Branch 5577 Whittaker Rd., Ypsilanti

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. | Free

Study abroad in Spain info session

Take your photography skills to the next level by studying abroad in Spain. Studying abroad is a great way to enhance your academic experience. More info at wccnet.edu/spain

WCC Main Campus, GM 017

Thursday, Jan. 11, 5-6 p.m. | Free

Pitch @ WCC

Share your idea at the Entrepreneurship Center’s third annual Pitch @ WCC. Applications are due by Feb. 9.

Entrepreneurship Center | Main campus

Tuesday, May 15, 6-8:30 p.m. | Free

Keeping the dream alive

Part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Also stop by and tell us your dream by picking up a thought bubble at the WCC Student Center.

Student Center | Second floor

Thursday, Jan. 11, 3:30-4:40 p.m. | Free

Related

Comments

comments