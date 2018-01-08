Local events: 1/08/2018

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Zine workshop
Learn to make zines, small booklets containing text, art and anything else. Bring photos, art, magazine clips or anything to personalize your project. All other supplies provided.
Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Multipurpose Room, 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor
Monday, Jan. 8, 7– 8 p.m. | Free
Literati author series: Jason Fagone
Journalist and author of “The Woman Who Smashed Codes”
Literati Bookstore 124 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor
Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. | Free
The Northern Threat Crew: hip-hop showcase
Up-and-coming artists from Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor area along with favorite locals
Ziggy’s 206 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. | Free
The color of drums poetry celebration
The Color of Drums (TCOD) is an annual show hosted by The EMU Poetry Society where acting and poetry collide on stage.
EMU Pease Auditorium 494 College Place, Ypsilanti
Friday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.) | Free
Penny stamps Shawn Martinbrough
Critically acclaimed comic artist & creator will present a talk on the art of storytelling. His work includes Batman: Detective Comics and Hellboy: Secret Nature
UMMA: University of Michigan Museum of Art 525 S. State St., Ann Arbor
Monday, Jan. 15, 2:30 p.m. | Free
The great white hoax
A film exploring Donald Trump’s rhetoric about African-American, Latinos and Muslims. Film followed by a discussion.
Ypsilanti District Library Whittaker Branch 5577 Whittaker Rd., Ypsilanti
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. | Free
Study abroad in Spain info session
Take your photography skills to the next level by studying abroad in Spain. Studying abroad is a great way to enhance your academic experience. More info at wccnet.edu/spain
WCC Main Campus, GM 017
Thursday, Jan. 11, 5-6 p.m. | Free
Pitch @ WCC
Share your idea at the Entrepreneurship Center’s third annual Pitch @ WCC. Applications are due by Feb. 9.
Entrepreneurship Center | Main campus
Tuesday, May 15, 6-8:30 p.m. | Free
Keeping the dream alive
Part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Also stop by and tell us your dream by picking up a thought bubble at the WCC Student Center.
Student Center | Second floor
Thursday, Jan. 11, 3:30-4:40 p.m. | Free