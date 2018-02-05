The resistance: photos from the Ann Arbor women’s march

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Several thousand people gathered in Ann Arbor on the anniversary of the Women’s Marches to speak for civil rights, equal rights, human rights, “Power to the Polls”, and more. The Jan. 20 event included speeches and signs. These photos were taken at the University of Michigan Diag.

In addition to signs, participants offered messages on their clothing.

Participants in the march carried flags and other symbols such as the pride flag.

Messages ranged from voting rights, women’s rights to racial and social justice issues.

While the signs and marchers were serious, bubbles floating through the air lightened the atmosphere.

