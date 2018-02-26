This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Artists meet & greet: tax tips for artists

You will have the opportunity to connect with other artists as well as learn about different topics of interest to artists in our community from guest speakers.

Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S. 5th Ave., Ann Arbor

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6–8 p.m.

Penny STAMPS speaker series: Giorgia Lupi

This speaker is an information designer, author, and co-founder of Accurat, where she serves as design director.

The Michigan Theater | 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Thursday, March 8, 5:10–6:30 p.m. | Free

2018 MFA thesis exhibition reception

Thesis exhibitions by Stamps second-year MFA in art graduate students are featured.

Stamps Gallery | 201 S. Division St., Ann Arbor

Friday, March 9, 6–8 p.m. | Free

Getting below the surface: race, ethnicity & identity in youth

This program is part of the “Exploring the Mind” series.

Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S. 5th Ave., Ann Arbor

Monday, Feb. 26, 7–8:30 p.m. | Free

Off the screen! party

Go and check out the installations by artists Razan AlSalah and David Olson.

Ann Arbor Art Center | 117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Thursday, March 22, 3–5 p.m. | Free

An evening with master storyteller Bethany Meloche

This event is an inspirational, funny and relatable evening of storytelling with writer and motivational speaker Bethany Meloche. To see more event dates by Bethany Meloche go to www.bethanymeloche.com/events

Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S. 5th Ave., Ann Arbor

Thursday, March 15, 7–8:30 p.m. | Free

Free coffee wednesday

Free coffee Wednesday is still here and still the best day of the week! Get your coffee fix at the Entrepreneurship Center. They also will have snacks and tea if you don’t want coffee.

Main Campus | Entrepreneurship Center

Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free

2018 spring career fair

Looking for employment? Make sure to attend Washtenaw Community College 2018 Spring Career Fair.

Main Campus | Morris Lawrence Building

Tuesday, March 6, 3–6 p.m. | Free

The business of music boot camp

Hear from professional musicians in varying fields who will speak on their own entrepreneurial pathways toward success in the music industry.

Main Campus | Morris Lawrence Building

Friday, March 9, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

