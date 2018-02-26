This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Artists meet & greet: tax tips for artists
You will have the opportunity to connect with other artists as well as learn about different topics of interest to artists in our community from guest speakers.
Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S. 5th Ave., Ann Arbor
Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6–8 p.m.
Penny STAMPS speaker series: Giorgia Lupi
This speaker is an information designer, author, and co-founder of Accurat, where she serves as design director.
The Michigan Theater | 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Thursday, March 8, 5:10–6:30 p.m. | Free
2018 MFA thesis exhibition reception
Thesis exhibitions by Stamps second-year MFA in art graduate students are featured.
Stamps Gallery | 201 S. Division St., Ann Arbor
Friday, March 9, 6–8 p.m. | Free
Getting below the surface: race, ethnicity & identity in youth
This program is part of the “Exploring the Mind” series.
Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S. 5th Ave., Ann Arbor
Monday, Feb. 26, 7–8:30 p.m. | Free
Off the screen! party
Go and check out the installations by artists Razan AlSalah and David Olson.
Ann Arbor Art Center | 117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Thursday, March 22, 3–5 p.m. | Free
An evening with master storyteller Bethany Meloche
This event is an inspirational, funny and relatable evening of storytelling with writer and motivational speaker Bethany Meloche. To see more event dates by Bethany Meloche go to www.bethanymeloche.com/events
Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S. 5th Ave., Ann Arbor
Thursday, March 15, 7–8:30 p.m. | Free
Free coffee wednesday
Free coffee Wednesday is still here and still the best day of the week! Get your coffee fix at the Entrepreneurship Center. They also will have snacks and tea if you don’t want coffee.
Main Campus | Entrepreneurship Center
Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free
2018 spring career fair
Looking for employment? Make sure to attend Washtenaw Community College 2018 Spring Career Fair.
Main Campus | Morris Lawrence Building
Tuesday, March 6, 3–6 p.m. | Free
The business of music boot camp
Hear from professional musicians in varying fields who will speak on their own entrepreneurial pathways toward success in the music industry.
Main Campus | Morris Lawrence Building
Friday, March 9, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.