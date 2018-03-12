News briefs: 03/12/2018

WCC’s concert band performs ‘pitch perfect’

The Washtenaw Community Concert Band will present music from ballparks, stadiums and the Olympics in its free concert, “Pitch Perfect”, at 7:30 p.m.,Thursday, March 15. The program, highlighted by a band-accompanied reading of “Casey at the Bat,” will take place at Washtenaw Community College’s Towsley Auditorium, 4800 E. Huron River Dr., Ann Arbor.

Submit a bravo! award nomination

The last day to nominate an WCC instructor or staff member for a Bravo! award is Thursday, March 22. Bravo! Awards recognize exceptional WCC instructors and staff who go above and beyond in their roles. Students who have an instructor that makes a big impact on them or has made their time at WCC easier can nominate them. Bravo! Award nominees receive recognition, a gift and will be invited to a luncheon in April.

Summer brings youth career opportunities

Youth ages 16-24 can apply for Summer18 now until March 31, 2018, which is a ten-week employment and mentorship program that pairs local businesses with youth. This paid program runs from June 18-Aug. 24 and gives youth on-the-job skills and networking opportunities. More information can be found at their website: www.DoMoreSummer18.com.

Washtenaw county gun violence walkout protest

On March 14, schools across Washtenaw County, and the nation will be walking out to protest gun violence and congresses inaction in wake of the Parkland Shooting. The walkout for WCC begins promptly at 10 a.m. in front of the Student Center, and will last 17 minutes. “Teachers and Students have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from worry of being gunned down in their classrooms or on their way home from school,” says Empower. After the Walkout a rally will be held at 2 E Cross St. Ypsialnti at 11 a.m. Students, Medical professionals, members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, members of Washtenaw Youth initiative and gun owners will be speaking at the Rally.EMPOWER the youth branch of Women’s March put forward the idea, and members of the Washtenaw Youth Initiative organized Washtenaw Counties March

Day of service at Avalon housing

WCC students are invited to volunteer with the local non-profit, Avalon Housing from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, March 23. Transportation and lunch will be provided to 15 students. You can sign up to volunteer at: https://orgsync.com/108998/forms/305700. Contact Alexandria Judkins with questions.

Corrections

The crossword puzzle clues provided in the print edition of the Feb. 26 Voice did not match the puzzle grid. The correct set of clues is provided online.

