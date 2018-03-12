MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Security notes: 03/12/2018

Security notes: 03/12/2018

WCC's campus safety vehicle

The following incidents were reported to campus security between Feb.16–March 9

March 7th Larcey/Theft: theft from motor vehicle

Lot 4

March 2nd Fraud: credit card

Off campus

Comments

comments

You may also like...

scroll to top
/