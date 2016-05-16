News briefs: 5/16/2016

WCC Commencement Ceremony

On May 21, WCC honors this year’s graduates at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center at 9:30 a.m. Free parking is available either in front of the Convocation Center or across the street on the west side of Hewitt Road. Guests should be seated by 9:20 a.m. to see the procession of graduates. A reception takes place after the ceremony where cookies and punch are provided.

A portrait of Sousa: An authentic Sousa experience

On May 22, the Washtenaw Community Concert Band will perform a free, Sousa-style concert at the Michigan Theater at 2 p.m. John Philip Sousa was a master entertainer. His unique style of music marked his place in history as the “World’s Greatest Bandmaster.” Pre-show conversation about Sousa at 1:15 p.m. with advanced tickets. Get your free priority seating tickets WCCBand.org

Garrett’s reopens

Garrett’s, the student-operated restaurant of WCC, will tentatively reopen Sept. 26, 2016. The WCC community and beyond can attend Garrett’s, located in the Student Center lobby, for a gourmet meal while staying on campus. Tentatively, the restaurant will be open for select hours Monday – Thursday.

Relay for Life education hour

On May 24, team WCC Wolfpack at Relay for Life will be hosting an education hour in the Conference Room of SC 112, from 12 – 1 p.m. Since May is mental illness awareness month, the team partnered with the counseling office and invites a triage counselor to help facilitate the discussion. Topics that will be covered include: personal stories about cancer and what brought them together as a team, the experience dealing with our fight or while supporting others’ fight, and some strategic tips on managing communicating issues in regards to the illness.

June concert

The Washtenaw Community Concert Band presents its first summer concert, “Something for Everyone,” at 7:30 pm, Thursday, June 16, in the Washtenaw Community College Atrium. Trumpeter Forrest Flesher, runner-up in the band’s 2016 concerto contest for area youths, will be featured on “Czardas.” Parking is free.

Kayaking on the Huron River

Student Activities hosts a kayaking trip from Argo to Gallup Park on June 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The $15 ticket includes kayak rental and lunch. Tickets are on sale at the Cashier’s Office on the second floor of the Student Center building.

