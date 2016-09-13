Arts club celebrates 10 years at WCC

By Jenelle Franklin

Editor

“We originated from a group of students who thoroughly enjoyed the experience of ART131 taught by Elisabeth Thoburn,” Emily Freeland, WCC student and current Arts Club president, said.

Founded in 2006, the Arts Club took their first trip to the Detroit Institute of Arts that September.

The first official president of Arts Club was named in January 2007.

All trips have been student budget friendly, and have included a large range of mixed media applications, according to club members.

Although WCC’s club mission statement is, “Arts Club strives to enrich students’ lives through experience in the arts,” National Endowment for the Arts reports that art in America has seen a decline in participation since 2008.

It reports a 5 percentage point decline in arts participation by Americans in recent years.

WCC students are fighting this trend, keeping Arts Club alive with over 20 trips in Fall of 2015 alone.

