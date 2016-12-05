Local events: 12/05/2016

Nature’s Garden: Paintings by Joanne Porter

A solo exhibit showcasing Joanne’s watercolor paintings and her love of nature.

Malletts Creek Branch |3090 E. Eisenhower Pkwy., Ann Arbor

Now through Dec. 15

3rd annual Art Off the Wall exhibit

Support local artists with shopping at the gallery for holiday presents.

117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Now through Jan. 7

This, too, is Iran: Photographs of modern day Iran by Sally Bjork & U-M Dept. of History of Art

A photography series that explores the other sides of Iranian life and culture that is hidden in current coverage.

Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room Exhibit | 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Now through Jan. 12

Classical Bells holiday concert

“Michigan’s Premier Handbell Ensemble” returns for their annual concert.

Downtown Library: 1st Floor Lobby | 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m.

Jazz night

Every Thursday evening, Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.

Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse | 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti

Every Thursday 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. | Free

Open mic with the Martindales

Each Thursday the stage is opened up for bands and musicians to come and play 3 songs.

Tap Room | 201 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti

Every Thursday 9:00 p.m. | Free

Beyond the business plan

Use the Law to Protect Yourself and Your Business

Entrepreneurship Center holds a workshop to help students with their business endeavors.

Business Education Building, Room 270

Dec. 6, 10:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. | Free for students, Registration required.

Film & discussion:

“One: A Contemporary Journey Towards A Timeless Destiny” with Local Filmmaker Carter – Carter shows his film in the 10th anniversary of its release asking 20 teachers the same questions about the meaning of life.

Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room | 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Dec. 8, 6:30–8:30 p.m. | Free

Can food be addictive?

A Look At What We Eat And Why. U of M Professor Ashley Gearhardt explains why and how food can affect the mind

Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room | 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Dec. 15, 7:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments