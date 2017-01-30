VoiceBox: The Trump administration

By Hebe Ormsby

Contributor

What do you hope the Trump administration will do, or not do, over the next four years?

“Haha. I don’t pay attention to politics. I hope he doesn’t make national debt. It’s pretty crazy. That’s all I got.”

Rachel Pard

18, South Lyon, Liberal Arts

“Wow. I’m hoping they realize that it’s for the people as a whole, rather than the group they’re in and themselves.”

Leah Mousigian

18, Manchester, Biology

“I hope it will actually bring manufacturing jobs and bring more labor for lower-class citizens. It’s a big market, especially for immigrants. Most of all, I hope they don’t screw over the environment the road road we’re going down.”

Gordon Mahoney

17, South Lyon, C++ Programming

“I hope that they are going to benefit the American people and realize we’re all in it together, so it doesn’t matter who we are. I hope, as well, that they can bring positivity to the state of our country.”

Kelsey Stone

16, Ann Arbor, Philosophy

“I hope they decrease tax on the middle class, increase jobs in the United States, hopefully find a solution for the national debt, and find a way for safety networking programs to not be abused.”

Tristin Gambrel

17, Ann Arbor, Business

“I hope the United States is still standing after his presidency, and that they don’t destroy anything. I hope they develop a health care plan that works, and not start a war.”

Colin Wilson

16, Milan, Computer Science

“Oh, God. I hope they don’t screw up and make it worse than it already is. I mean, I thought the U.S. was improving, whether that was Obama or not, but I thought it was getting better. But, I don’t think that he knows what he’s doing.”

Kiara Vann

27, Ann Arbor, Culinary Arts

“I hope they create and return jobs back to the United States. And I hope that they are a little more cautious with world activity.”

Brendan Palkowski

18, Pinckney, Computer Science

“There was a massive separation because of the election. He embodies the U.S. majority, but majority doesn’t bridge gaps. The election separated everyone; it separated family, friends, and communication with respect. So, in the next four years, I want to see someone who bridges that gap.”

Marita Nitkiewicz

17, Ypsilanti, Human Services

“I hope they won’t kick people out, like immigrants and disabled people, because I have family who have disabilities, so I don’t want them to get kicked out. And, I hope they make things more peaceful, especially with all the wars and stuff going on at the moment.”

Megan Zienert

18, Belleville, 3D Animation

