The push to legalize marijuana in Michigan grows higher

BY MADI TORTORA
Staff Writer
The race to legalize both medical and non-medical, also known as “personal use,” marijuana in Michigan has been set at full speed recently. Several groups, including MILegalize and the Michigan Cannabis Coalition, have set a new standard for petitions when it comes to legalization.
“There has been a general lack of respect for medical marijuana laws across the state,” said Jamie Lowell, a board member for MILegalize and the co-founder of the Third Coast Compassion Center in Ypsilanti. “There is a need to have more clarity and a more substantial policy that really would help to protect people and offer another clear message that people are okay with cannabis being legal and regulated in the state.” These petitions state a clear approach to the legalization of marijuana and its multiple uses.
The two groups have slightly differing approaches, but each are representing the fight to legalize marijuana in Michigan in a way that hasn’t necessarily been seen before. The MILegalize petition brings up the issue of hemp, and advocates for the possession, cultivation, and processing of hemp and products made from hemp.
The Michigan Cannabis Coalition discusses, in it’s language, the creation of an independent board that is staffed by experts in the field of agriculture and the public in general. Both MILegalize and the Michigan Cannabis Coalition have had a clear stance on the taxation of marijuana, which will contribute to things like education, public safety, roads, and transportation.
“This would be the best, most comprehensive, and free-market oriented approach yet,” Lowell said. “So our petition is an evolution of what has happened before and where the consciousness of the people is now, and would be a trailblazer for states for legalization.”
MILegalize believes in putting an end to this investor driven model that is so common in petitions to legalize marijuana. This trend, referred to as “Big Money,” uses only a limited number of distributorships around the state, and essentially form oligopolies that control the entire market. This was one of the main reasons voters in Ohio rejected legalization, according to Lowell.
Support for legalization has grown over the past several years, and approximately 53 percent of Americans believe that it should be legalized, according to the Pew Research Center.
“Americans have rights, and these rights are inherent and unalienable,” said Chuck Ream, member of MILegalize’s board of directors. “Your relationship with nature is an unalienable right.”
Although that is the majority, there are still groups in each state that advocate against the legalization of personal use marijuana. Michigan’s attorney general Bill Schuette has made comments about his stance on legalization in multiple interviews, and stands by his ideals.
“We should not go down this road of legalizing drugs,” Schuette said to Lansing Television station WILX a few years ago. “It exposes young kids, children, to ever more potent drug use, and I think that’s not good for them in the future.” Many opposers of the legalization of cannabis become potentially worried, because legalization may make it easier for younger people to get ahold of drugs. Even with the petition stating that people must be 21 or older to possess marijuana, there is no way to be certain that this will be upheld.
Many voters in certain cities in Michigan have already voted for the decriminalization of marijuana — including Ann Arbor. Quite a few states, including Colorado, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, and Washington DC have even gone so far as to fully legalize it, although it still remains illegal under federal law.
“Michigan is ready to legalize,” Ream said. “Washtenaw County has been a laboratory for Michigan, with this whole concept of dispensaries, and legalization, and have you heard anyone complaining?”
Needing 80,000-90,000 more signatures to get to the full 253,000 they need to put their petition on the Nov. 2016 ballot, MILegalize’s comprehensive, free-market oriented approach seems to appeal to many people in the area. The goal of MILegalize specifically is to see a major difference in the amount of jobs and business opportunities brought to Ann Arbor, a drop in crime rate due to law enforcement focusing more on crime and having more time and money to do so, and the addition of revenue to the government with the help of taxes going up to a projected 200 million to go to the state, explained Ream.
Lowell shows appreciation to the states that have already announced full legalization.
“They really helped us let citizens know that legalization can happen and the sky won’t fall, and children won’t spontaneously implode,” Lowell said. “The activity happens anyway, let’s just try and take some control of it and benefit everybody.”
One thought on “The push to legalize marijuana in Michigan grows higher”
Me? I’ve read accounts of entrapment, coercion, and departmental greed, under color of antiquated, unconstitutional State forfeiture laws. An MSP crime lab instructed to report samples as being ‘of unknown origin’ rather than herbal marijuana, thereby bumping alleged ‘crimes’ up from misdemeanors to felonies. Policing for profit, a pose of being ‘tough on crime’, instead of pursuing real crimes against real victims. And don’t look to the Attorney General for relief; he wants to run for Governor under these same dark flags.
I favor the MILegalize petition. Please visit its website and contribute to its campaign fund.
Michigan is a Right to Farm State. If your land is suitable and you raise crops according to State standards, you may compete in the State’s open market. I’d say legalize marijuana but don’t corporatize it. Never interfere with patients’ rights to grow their own. And tell the police to take a hike. They are addicted to profiting from Michigan’s antiquated, unconstitutional forfeiture law. Their reps have repeatedly hijacked lawmakers’ votes to fine-tune the MMMA, by showing up ‘en masse’ and playing ‘tough cop’ in legislators’ offices just before a vote.
“The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White House after that, had two enemies: the anti-war left and black people. We knew we couldn’t make it illegal to be either against the war or black, but by getting people to associate the hippies with marijuana and blacks with heroin, and then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities. We could arrest their leaders, break up their homes, break up their meetings, and vilify them night after night on the evening news. Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did.” –John Erlichman
Prohibition of marijuana is a premise built on a tissue of lies: Concern For Public Safety. Our new laws save hundreds of lives every year, on our highways alone. In November of 2011, a study at the University of Colorado found that, in the thirteen states that decriminalized marijuana between 1990 and 2009, traffic fatalities have dropped by nearly nine percent—now nearly ten percent in Michigan—more than the national average, while sales of beer went flat by five percent. No wonder Big Alcohol opposes it. Ambitious, unprincipled, profit-driven undertakers might be tempted too.
In 2012, a study released by 4AutoinsuranceQuote revealed that marijuana users are safer drivers than non-marijuana users, as “the only significant effect that marijuana has on operating a motor vehicle is slower driving”, which “is arguably a positive thing”. Despite occasional accidents, eagerly reported by
police-blotter ‘journalists’ as ‘marijuana-related’, a mix of substances was often involved. Alcohol, most likely, and/or prescription drugs, nicotine, caffeine, meth, cocaine, heroin, and a trace of the marijuana passed at a party ten days ago. However, on the whole, as revealed in big-time, insurance-industry stats, within the broad swath of mature, experienced consumers, slower and more cautious driving shows up in significant numbers. Legalization should improve those numbers further.
No one has ever died from an overdose of marijuana. It’s the most benign ‘substance’ in history. Most people—and particularly patients who medicate with marijuana–use it in place of prescription drugs or alcohol.
Marijuana has many benefits, most of which are under-reported or never mentioned in American newspapers. Research at the University of Saskatchewan indicates that, unlike alcohol, cocaine, heroin, or Nancy (“Just say, ‘No!’”) Reagan’s beloved nicotine, marijuana is a neuroprotectant that actually encourages brain-cell growth. Research in Spain (the Guzman study) and other countries has discovered that it also has tumor-shrinking, anti-carcinogenic properties. These were confirmed by the 30-year Tashkin population study at UCLA.
Drugs are man-made, cooked up in labs, for the sake of patents and the profits gained by them. Often useful, but typically burdened with cautionary notes and lists of side effects as long as one’s arm. ‘The works of Man are flawed.’
Marijuana is a medicinal herb, the most benign and versatile in history. “Cannabis” in Latin, and “kanah bosm” in the old Hebrew scrolls, quite literally the Biblical Tree of Life, used by early Christians to treat everything from skin diseases to deep pain and despair. Why despair? Consider the current medical term for cannabis sativa: a “mood elevator”. . . as opposed to antidepressants, which ‘flatten out’ emotions, leaving patients numb to both depression and joy.
The very name, “Christ” translates as “the anointed one”. Well then, anointed with what? It’s a fair question. And it wasn’t holy water, friends. Holy water came into wide use in the Middle Ages. In Biblical times it was used by a few tribes of Greek pagans. But Christ was neither Greek nor pagan.
Medicinal oil, for the Prince of Peace. A formula from the Biblical era has been rediscovered. It specifies a strong dose of oil from kanah bosom, ‘the fragrant cane’ of a dozen uses: ink, paper, rope, nutrition. . . . It was clothing on their backs and incense in their temples. And a ‘skinful’ of medicinal oil could certainly calm one’s nerves, imparting a sense of benevolence and connection with all living things. No wonder that the ‘anointed one’ could gain a spark, an insight, a sense of the divine, and the confidence to convey those feelings to friends and neighbors.
I am appalled at the number of ‘Christian’ politicians, prosecutors, and police who pose on church steps or kneeling in prayer on their campaign trails, but cannot or will not face the scientific or the historical truths about cannabis, Medicinal Herb Number One, safe and effective for thousands of years, and celebrated as sacraments by most of the world’s major religions.