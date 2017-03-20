Home / NEWS / Local events: 3/20/2017

Local events: 3/20/2017

Engaging with Art
Guided tours in the University of Michigan Museum of Art based on a theme.
UMMA | 525 S State St, Ann Arbor
Apr 2 1 p.m.–2 p.m. | Free

Drawing for Adults
This week consists of creating pastel landscape drawings for all skill levels.
Ann Arbor District Library | Westgate Branch
Mar 26 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free

Bronze Elegance fashion show 2017
This is the 39th annual charity fashion show put on by local and national designers.
606 E Hoover St, Ann Arbor
Apr 1 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. | $15

Ann Arbor Film Festival
The 55th annual festival of six days of film screenings, discussions, and celebrations.
Michigan Theater
Mar 21–Mar. 26 | $12 per show, $100 entire festival

Supporters of freeing detained Dreamer Daniel Ramirez Medina rally Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in front of the federal courthouse in Seattle, Wash. Ramirez is being held at the Northwest Detention Center. (Greg Gilbert/Seattle Times/TNS)

The Immigrants’ march in Ann Arbor
A local march to unite together against the attack on immigrants. The idea is based off of the march coming up in D.C. in the spring.
Federal Building | 200 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
Mar 25 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Free

Pointless improv shows at Pointless Brewery & Theatre
Every Friday and Saturday evening comedic improv performed by experienced local performers.
Pointless Brewery & Theatre, Ann Arbor
Tickets: $12, 8 p.m. & $10, 10 p.m.

