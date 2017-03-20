Local events: 3/20/2017

Engaging with Art
Guided tours in the University of Michigan Museum of Art based on a theme.
UMMA | 525 S State St, Ann Arbor
Apr 2 1 p.m.–2 p.m. | Free
Drawing for Adults
This week consists of creating pastel landscape drawings for all skill levels.
Ann Arbor District Library | Westgate Branch
Mar 26 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free
Bronze Elegance fashion show 2017
This is the 39th annual charity fashion show put on by local and national designers.
606 E Hoover St, Ann Arbor
Apr 1 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. | $15
Ann Arbor Film Festival
The 55th annual festival of six days of film screenings, discussions, and celebrations.
Michigan Theater
Mar 21–Mar. 26 | $12 per show, $100 entire festival
The Immigrants’ march in Ann Arbor
A local march to unite together against the attack on immigrants. The idea is based off of the march coming up in D.C. in the spring.
Federal Building | 200 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
Mar 25 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Free
Pointless improv shows at Pointless Brewery & Theatre
Every Friday and Saturday evening comedic improv performed by experienced local performers.
Pointless Brewery & Theatre, Ann Arbor
Tickets: $12, 8 p.m. & $10, 10 p.m.