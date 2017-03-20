News briefs: 3/20/2017

Free ice cream sundaes from Student Activities

Warmed hot fudge atop a make-your-own-sundae available 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 | Student Center, first floor | FREE

Bonus – information on upcoming trips to Cedar Point and Mackinac Island will be available.

WCC water summit, hosted by Students for Sustainability

Wednesday, March 22 | ML building Towsley Auditorium | 6­­:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Speakers to include:

State Representative Yousef Rahbi

Emily Woodcock from Clean Water Action

Mariah Urueta from Food and Water Watch

Melissa Mayes from Flint Rising

“The objective of the summit is to educate the public on the ongoing attacks and threats to our water here in Michigan,” said Joe Chapman, president of Students for Sustainability.

RSVP: www.facebook.com/WCCSFS

FREE

Civic Summit

Brought to WCC by The Democracy Commitment group. The reason for the summit is to, “advance democracy in the community college,” said Kristin Good, dean of arts & sciences. Introduced by a faculty member, the tour stop at WCC is following a presentation at Delta College in Saginaw.

The goal of Democracy Commitment is to ensure, “that every student of an American community college graduates with an education in citizenship and democracy,” according to their website.

Dean Good sees the workshop as an opportunity to learn about the democratic process, “how to find your voice and how to be able to advocate for yourself,” she said.

Current Initiatives and projects:

Joining the American Democracy Project; Civic Learning and Engagement; Democratic Learning and Engagement. Community Learning and Engagement initiative coming this Spring 2017.

bravo awards

The third annual Bravo Awards are accepting nominations until March 22. The Bravo Awards are meant to recognize an instructor or staff member of Washtenaw Community College who show a commitment to helping students. According to Rachel Barsch, the coordinator of student activities on campus, all people nominated will receive a certificate, be treated to a lunch and a surprise gift. The ceremony will be held on April 12.

funding awarded

A joint hearing of the Senate and House appropriations subcommittees on community colleges was held March 13, at Washtenaw Community College where Dr. Belanca announced $42,000 Award From The Michigan Strategic Fund to help further support workforce development at WCC’s Advanced Transportation Center.

Related

Comments

comments