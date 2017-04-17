Buhr Park controlled burn (photos)

Jeannine Palms, Buhr Park Childrens’s Wet Medow Project; Katie Carlisle, Natural Area Preservation of Ann Arbor; and Mark Charles, blogger on wetmeadow.org; after the controlled burn.
On April 10, the grass is being burned to ready the wetland at Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park for seed planting.
Four workers at Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park observe the flames at the edge of the burn. Seeding will take place on a later date, as rain began at the end of the burn.
A fire setter monitors the crackling fires of the controlled burn at the Wet Meadows of Buhr Park.
Andy Brush photographed a time lapse during the controlled burn at the Wet Meadows of Buhr Park.
