News Briefs: 4/17/2017

Campus Safety Meetings

Open dialogue regarding campus safety will be held on Wednesday, April 19. at noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., in the Community Room, first floor of the Student Center building. There will also be public hearings at monthly board of trustees meetings April 25 and May 23 at 5 p.m.

Seminars & Showcase

Full-day WCC Audio/Professional Career Forum & Student Performance Showcase will take place on Monday, April 24, in the Morris Lawrence building. Guest presentations, seminars and music showcases from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Garden Tips

“Tips for Planning Your Garden” information session will be presented by Monica Mills, master gardener and WCC Community Enrichment instructor. 12 p.m. on Monday, April 17, Garrett’s Restaurant.

New Trail Construction

Construction started on a paved hiking and biking trail connecting the University of Michigan Matthaei Botanical Gardens to other trail systems throughout the area, including one to WCC. Besides connecting to the Border-to-Border trail, University of Michigan and St. Joseph Mercy hospitals; the trail is purposed to help the 140,000 current visitors to the gardens, “leave their cars safely behind,” Karen Sikkenga, associate director of Matthaei-Nichols said to MLive.

