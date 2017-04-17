Local events: 4/17/2017

Art

Haiku Exhibit and Contest

Read and vote for haikus written by Japanese students who have attended U of M for three years.

Language Resource Center, 1500 North Quad, Ann Arbor

April 17–Apr 20, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Apr 21, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. | Free

Drawing for Adults: Color & Contrast

Learn new techniques every week using various mediums for all skill levels.

Ann Arbor District Library – Westgate Branch, West Side Room

April 30, 3–5 p.m | Free

Festival of Resistance

A march focusing on immigrants, women and Black Lives Matter followed by a workshop, performances and speakers. A block party will follow.

Meet at Liberty Plaza, end at the UM Diag in Ann Arbor

May 1, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. | Free

Fun

Color Vibe 5k—Ann Arbor, mi

Run, jog or walk and enjoy several blasts of color while donating to a local charity.

Briarwood Mall, 100 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor

April 23, 8 a.m.–10 a.m. | $65

Earth Day Festival: City of Ann Arbor

Exhibits and educational presentations showcasing live animals along with family-oriented activities.

Leslie Science & Nature Center, 1831 Traver Road, Ann Arbor

April 23, 12 p.m.–4 p.m. | Free

37th Annual Classic Bicycle Show & Swap Meet

Get the opportunity to sell, swap, or show bikes with more than 9,000 bikes to choose from.

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd., Ann Arbor

April 30, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. | $5

Campus

Blood Drive

Donate a pint of blood for a good cause and be entered to

win prizes.

ML Building

April 17, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sexual Assault Awareness Seminar

The Student Veteran Association hosts a seminar recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

LA 375

April 18, 12:30–1:30 p.m. | Free

Digital Media Arts Student Gala

A gala displaying the work of students from the Digital Media Arts program.

ML Building

April 25, 5 p.m.–7 p.m. | Free

