Local events: 4/17/2017

Art
Haiku Exhibit and Contest
Read and vote for haikus written by Japanese students who have attended U of M for three years.
Language Resource Center, 1500 North Quad, Ann Arbor
April 17–Apr 20, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Apr 21, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. | Free
Drawing for Adults: Color & Contrast
Learn new techniques every week using various mediums for all skill levels.
Ann Arbor District Library – Westgate Branch, West Side Room
April 30, 3–5 p.m | Free
Festival of Resistance
A march focusing on immigrants, women and Black Lives Matter followed by a workshop, performances and speakers. A block party will follow.
Meet at Liberty Plaza, end at the UM Diag in Ann Arbor
May 1, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. | Free
Fun
Color Vibe 5k—Ann Arbor, mi
Run, jog or walk and enjoy several blasts of color while donating to a local charity.
Briarwood Mall, 100 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor
April 23, 8 a.m.–10 a.m. | $65
Earth Day Festival: City of Ann Arbor
Exhibits and educational presentations showcasing live animals along with family-oriented activities.
Leslie Science & Nature Center, 1831 Traver Road, Ann Arbor
April 23, 12 p.m.–4 p.m. | Free
37th Annual Classic Bicycle Show & Swap Meet
Get the opportunity to sell, swap, or show bikes with more than 9,000 bikes to choose from.
Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd., Ann Arbor
April 30, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. | $5
Campus
Blood Drive
Donate a pint of blood for a good cause and be entered to
win prizes.
ML Building
April 17, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Sexual Assault Awareness Seminar
The Student Veteran Association hosts a seminar recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
LA 375
April 18, 12:30–1:30 p.m. | Free
Digital Media Arts Student Gala
A gala displaying the work of students from the Digital Media Arts program.
ML Building
April 25, 5 p.m.–7 p.m. | Free