Washtenaw Voice brings home 11 awards

The Washtenaw Voice has won 11 Michigan Community College Press Association awards for work published between March 1, 2016 and March of this year.

Presented at a conference at Central Michigan University April 8, the awards include first-places in overall newspaper design, in serious column writing and in photo essay.

The first in overall design reflects on the entire Voice team, said editor Jenelle Franklin.

The judge commented that the Voice featured “great use of photos and typography; well-written headlines and coverage overall…. Overall, it’s a well-balanced newspaper and is covering the community really well in all aspects.”

The Voice’s design team this school year includes Dorothy Gacioch, Natalie Jarvie and Charlie Strauss.

Other awards went to:

Brittany Dekorte, first place, serious column for a writing about the Trans Day of Remembrance and her partner’s transition this past December.

Evans Koukios, first place photo essay for photos of former President Barack Obama’s visit to Ann Arbor this past October.

Ivan Flores, second-place, in-depth reporting for a story exploring the heroin epidemic in Washtenaw County.

Chanel Stitt, second place, feature story for a November article about a “Read to a Barber” program

Gacioch, third place. inside page design, a presentation of news about womens’ marches in Washington, Lansing and Ann Arbor this past January.

Flores, third place, serious column for a 2016 column about his experience as a Mexican-born young person in the U.S.

Taylor Robinson, third place, news story for 2016 coverage of efforts to restrict bottled water sales on campus.

Honorable mention for news photo and for photo essay, Carmen Cheng, for a photo of a Trump protest in September and images from a Portfolio Projects exhibit n campus in December.

Honorable mention online newspaper, digital editor Haily Hastings and the team.

The Michigan Community College Press Association has information about all the award winners at https://mccpa2017.wordpress.com/

Related

Comments

comments