Jason Nguyen, Alex Zoltowski, Ricard Moreno, Sarah Khan, Danielle Howard are singing together “Boehemian Rhapsody” by Queen at the Open-Mic. The song of “Boehemian Rhapsody” by Queen brings up students tension during the Open-Mic event. Graphic Student Alex Zoltowski amazed the students in the Open-Mic with her beautiful singing voice. Paul Katokwe(mid), student of Business Management and del officers, Bryce Tubbs student of Marketing, enjoy watching the performance of Open-Mic. Andy Galicki, Sarah Khan, Danielle Howard, Jason Nguyen, Alex Zoltowski are singing Hareruya as a tradition of ISA’s party ending song on the Open-Mic event. Open-Mic is organized by ESL and ISA at the SPOT café twice a semester. Ty Tejadav (mid) the president of ISA, enjoy singing “All of me” by John Legend with Sarah Khan(right), Danielle Howard(left), students of Liberty arts. Javarney James, studying Automotive service in WCC, performed a Reggae-pop song “Ignite the world” from Vybz Kartel, a cultural icon from his home-country Jamaica. Jake Kitley, student of music production and working as a student connection staff, performing his original song “low life”. Kitley runs a website of his owb band: Morelcompass.com

International Students Association, and English as a Second Language Club host Open Mic in the Student Center.

Pictured here, students perform their favorite songs from YouTube, and enjoy free coffee and cookies in the SPOT Café. Audio sound assist by WCC event technician. Students show their variety interest in different genres of music, including reggae-pop, jazz, melodic rock, or even perform their original song. Photos by Carmen Cheng.

