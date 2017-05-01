News briefs: 5-1-2017

Campus Food Hours

Hours to change for on-campus eateries

Tuesday–Friday, May 2–5, the college will be open, but there will be no classes. The Java Spot will be open 8 a.m.–2 p.m., but other eateries will be closed.

Spring-summer dining hours then go into effect.

The Java Spot will be open Monday–Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Subway will be open Monday–Thursday, 9a.m.–6 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

The SC Spot and the LA Snack Cart are closed until the fall semester.

Seed Library

The Seed Library, located in the Bailey Library on the first floor of the Gunder Myran building, is now open. The seed library is sponsored by WCC Sustainability Council. New seed varieties are available. Over sixty varieties of heirloom seeds are available, including vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruit from Ann Arbor Seed Co., and Nature and Nurture Seeds.

Voting May 2

There will be voting on Tuesday May 2, for residents of the Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Jackson and Clinton public schools. Ann Arbor Public Schools public school officials are asking voters to renew a 2013 tax that would pay for the construction or repair of school buildings, including school security improvements, and similar expenses. The Ypsilanti Community Schools proposal would continue a tax on non-homestead properties. Homestead properties are those occupied by the owner.

Textbooks

A friendly reminder to return all rented textbooks to the campus bookstore. You also have the option of buying your textbook for a reduced cost between now and the rental return cutoff. The bookstore is also currently doing textbook buybacks at their book information counter. You must present a valid student ID.

